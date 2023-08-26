Sweet Briar College has brought on a new assistant vice president for admissions, the college announced Tuesday.

Cynthia Peterson takes on the new role, following a nationwide search by a committee of Sweet Briar board members, administrators and alumnae.

Peterson began her new role Wednesday.

Interim President Mary Pope Hutson said in a release the college is "thrilled" to have someone as "experienced and successful" as Peterson lead its admissions team.

“She understands the needs and expectations of prospective students and their families and how to build a successful team to share the message of Sweet Briar," Hutson said, adding Peterson will be an "integral part of our plans to reintroduce Sweet Briar to the nation as a college where young women are inspired to become ethical leaders with the skill, compassion, and vision to create a more just and sustainable world.”

Peterson has more than 20 years of experience in admissions, recruitment and enrollment, serving most recently at Piedmont University — a private, liberal arts university in Demorest, Georgia.

She served as the university's vice president for enrollment management for undergraduate and graduate admissions, where she helped develop the school's undergraduate strategic recruitment strategy for first-year, transfer, international and targeted audience students.

“I look forward to joining the dynamic enrollment leaders across campus to embrace the challenges ahead and help inspire our team to reach ambitious enrollment goals," Peterson said.