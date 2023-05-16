AMHERST — Sweet Briar College’s 114th commencement took place on Saturday with 88 graduates.

In her address to the graduates, President Meredith Woo highlighted the accomplishments of the tenacious and strong-willed women who were being celebrated that day. She also praised the families of the graduates for their unwavering faith in their daughters and in Sweet Briar College, which they have called home.

Woo also recognized the hard work and perseverance of the faculty and staff at Sweet Briar, who have dedicated themselves to providing a top-notch education and support system for the students.

The alumni of Sweet Briar also were celebrated for their contributions to the college’s history and legacy. She thanked them for inspiring generations of students and for their ongoing support of the college.

“I celebrate and salute the brave members of our community for their profound commitment to the long and important tradition at Sweet Briar of educating women of consequence,” she said.

Sita Moses was awarded the prestigious Presidential Medal at the commencement ceremony. In her speech, she acknowledged the unique paths that each graduate has taken to arrive at the momentous occasion.

She highlighted that persistence and dedication have been key to their success and they have all relied on different skills and abilities to get to where they are today.

Moses emphasized the importance of community and the support systems that have helped them reach this point.

She expressed her gratitude for the community she has found at Sweet Briar College and the impact it has had on her education. She highlighted the conversations, both in and outside of class, that have challenged her thinking, and the horses on campus that have been a source of calm and comfort.

Acknowledging the history of the land on which Sweet Briar College sits, Moses paid tribute to the ancestral home of the Monacan Nation and the unsung founders, the enslaved people who labored and built the college.

“We and every person who has known this land as home are in debt to these individuals,” she said. “Sweet Briar is a place of change hanging in the balance between past and future. I hope that it will continue to grow into what it strives to be and all that it can be. To my fellow graduates, let’s thank those who helped us get here, those who came before, those who might never see again. And let’s thank ourselves for our strength and kindness. I’m so proud of us all. Enjoy the next adventure on your journey. We have truly earned our roses.”

Brianna Rabassa, 2023 class president, gave a heartfelt tribute to her friends and family who have supported her throughout her college years. She spoke of the bittersweet nature of graduation, as it means leaving behind the people who have meant so much to her during her time at Sweet Briar.

“Although the experiences have been incredible, the people who have journeyed with me through these experiences are more interesting,” she said.

But the biggest supporters in Rabassa’s life are her parents, who she thanked for giving her a love of musicals and music and for filling their home with love and fun.

She closed her speech by reflecting on the sisterhood found at the college.

“Sweet Briar has given us a family and sisterhood that no other college would have,” she said.

The Honorable Verda Colvin, class of 1987 and Justice of the Georgia Supreme Court, spoke to the graduating class and reminded them Sweet Briar alumni paved the way for their education.

“After we smile and reflect for a moment on the joys of campus life, I need you to be keenly aware that the world desperately needs a Sweet Briar woman,” she said. “You have been educated and grounded at an institution that allowed you to explore who you are — your values, strengths, and your visions for your future. That is a gift, an incredible starting point as you begin your life’s journey.”

Colvin encouraged the graduates to be aware of the gift of personal growth and the power of the tools they have been given. She also reminded them of the urgent need for women in leadership roles and to remember their responsibility to each other and to humanity at large.

“It is no secret that our country and our world are at a pivotal moment in many ways. In my lifetime, I have never seen the division that we now face. We seem to have forgotten that we all share a common humanity. And while we are not all equally guilty, we are all equally responsible for building a decent and just America,” she said. “As Sweet Briar women, each of you graduating today are uniquely qualified to do just that because in addition to expanding your minds, you have been made keenly aware of your responsibility to each other and to mankind at large.”

Colvin shared statistics on how graduates of women’s colleges have excelled in various fields, and how Sweet Briar has prepared its graduates for leadership positions.

“It was just reported in March 2023 that while only 2% of American female college graduates attended women’s colleges, graduates of women’s colleges comprise more than 20% of women in Congress.,” she said. “Graduates of women’s colleges represent 33% of women on Fortune 1000. U.S. News reported that colleges that educate women provide opportunities that ensure that women graduate with STEM degrees two times more than the national average.”

She urged the graduates to step into their rightful place and to build their own doors of opportunity.

“When the table has not been set with you in mind, make a door and enter the room anyway and bring your own chair to the table. Don’t wait to be invited,” she said. “Whatever you do, be committed to making an impact not just taking a seat. Taking a seat makes you replaceable, making an impact makes you invaluable. Don’t play small. The world can’t afford for you to wait.”

In her charge to the 2023 class, Woo said it is one of the toughest duties as the president to say something meaningful and new.

For fun, she asked the latest version of chat GPT to write a commencement speech for the graduating class, particularly on how the liberal arts learning would help them navigate the post-college world where algorithms may become their bosses.

Though she admitted it was a brilliant and sophisticated speech, it lacked soul because it didn’t know the students like she does.

She spoke about the student’s time at Sweet Briar, which was marked by two world historical events: COVID and the demand for racial justice.

“You experienced it as much as the rest of the United States did — you were vaccinated, you were quarantined if need be, you sat six feet apart from each other, and you ate apples that had been wrapped in plastic,” she said. “In other ways, you experienced it only as you can at Sweet Briar. When the Spanish flu raged toward the end of World War I, Sweet Briar College understood that it was a unique place with its spacious campus and natural surroundings, it could keep the students safe and it succeeded in keeping the students safe. A century later it did the same when COVID hit.”

She reminded them they came of age during the time of Black Lives Matter and the Me Too movement. She commended their participation in the movement for diversity and inclusion, where they expressed their aspirations for a community free of discrimination. She charged them to remember their experience during these events and to use it as a guide for their future as democratic citizens.

“Artificial Intelligence, great as it is, cannot envision what it means to be a democratic citizen,” she said. “The soul of a democratic citizen is an infuriating one. It is rational and irrational at once, deliberative and temperamental at once, hidebound and traditional as it is forward looking. It is contradictory and above all, passionate. It is authentic — authentically American, authentically democratic, authentically you.”