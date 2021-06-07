Sweet Briar College to require COVID-19 vaccine for students, employees

Sweet Briar College announced Monday it will require all students and employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for the 2021-22 academic year.

The announcement follows similar announcements made by Randolph College and the University of Lynchburg last week. Both of these institutions will require the COVID-19 vaccine for students coming to campus for the fall semester, and the University of Lynchburg also will require faculty and staff to be vaccinated.

Sweet Briar's Monday announcement from President Meredith Woo said students and employees must confirm their vaccination status by Aug. 1, and the school will accommodate religious and medical exemptions.

"Vaccines will play a critical role in our ability to live and learn together and return to a normal work, academic and social life here at Sweet Briar," Woo said.

The college is asking students and employees to complete their vaccine shots by July 18 to ensure full vaccination by Aug. 1.

