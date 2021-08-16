Sweet Briar College's executive chef plays key role in keeping campus healthy

The farm-to-table approach also provides opportunities for Warner to get creative and find ways to use whatever grows.

A recent bounty of basil allowed Warner process pesto, and he even pickled cucumbers grown right on campus.

With a small harvest of wine grapes from the college's vineyards, Warner made jellies and experimented with making saba — a grape reduction that Warner likened to an unfermented balsamic vinegar — for the first time.

"That's what keeps my juices going, having that creativity and being able to try something new," Warner said. "I'd never taken wine grapes and reduced them down before and it was fun to see that process."

It's been a little bit of a learning curve, Warner said, finding the balance between what the greenhouse can grow and what the dining staff can use, but he's excited to see more come out of the greenhouse this year.

Last year, amid the pandemic, Warner said he and his staff had to reimagine dining. Instead of the carefully curated, full dining stations, meals were packaged into plastic to-go containers. Now, he's looking forward to going "back to what we do right," with full dining opportunities, choices and variety for students.

"I think that's sort of the future of food is getting back to nutritious, healthy, sustainable food that we can feel good about eating," Warner said.

