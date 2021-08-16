Sweet Briar College's executive chef plays key role in keeping campus healthy

Chef Wray Warner remembers the best bite of food he's ever had.
It was a single, bite-sized amuse-bouche at a Michelin-star restaurant in Burgundy, France: foie gras poached with truffles, cream and port wine, set with gelatin, cut to size, breaded three times over three days and lightly deep fried.
The memory of that bite flooding his mouth is just one of many that takes him back to a specific moment in his life. It's that sense memory that fuels his passion for food and cooking.
"I have so many taste memories that just bring me back to places," Warner said.
Now, the Cordon-Bleu-trained chef pours his passion for food into the mission of providing healthy and sustainable dining at Sweet Briar College, where he has served as the executive chef for nearly two and a half years.
Warner's passion for food started at a young age; he says he's always loved cooking. While other kids may have watched cartoons or sports, Warner grew up watching Julia Child and other chefs on cooking shows on PBS.
His love for food and cooking is deeply rooted in family.
His grandfather was a fruit farmer and Warner remembers picking wild strawberries and peaches from his orchards. While he hasn't had them in 30 years, he remembers the taste of his grandfather's peaches and ice cream as if a bowl were in front of him today.
Warner's Italian grandmother showed him the perfect example of love for family dining. Whether it was a holiday or some other family meal, Warner remembers the sheer volume of her cooking.
"I don't know how she cooked so much food," Warner said. "She just loved feeding her family."
The taste of her Sunday gravy is imprinted in his memory.
"Everything kind of goes back to food for me," Warner said.
At 27, Warner attended Paul Smith's College in Upstate New York, where he grew up. There, Warner was taken under the wing of an instructor and mentor, and had the opportunity to compete in some culinary team competitions.
Ultimately, Warner was able to study at Le Cordon Bleu in France.
Founded in 1895 in Paris, Le Cordon Bleu is a world-renowned culinary and hospitality educational institute that lists Julia Child, Giada De Laurentiis, Mary Berry and Emil Minev among its notable alumni.
In the fall of 2003, Warner completed a certificate program at Le Cordon Bleu, learning from master chefs in France.
While in France, he worked in a Michelin-starred restaurant in Burgundy where he peeled peas for 18 hours during his first two days of work. He traveled to Reims, the champagne region of the country, experienced the wine harvest in Burgundy, and even ate and drank for 16 hours straight one night.
"I was all in," he said. "I just soaked it up and every little thing that I could do, I did."
When he returned from France, Warner worked as a chef and sous chef across the country. In the spring of 2019, after he moved to the area with his wife — a Sweet Briar College alumna — and three kids, Warner started working at the college.
Meredith Woo, president of the college, said healthy dining is one of her top priorities.
"...We believe very strongly that dining or what students eat is as important as what they learn in the classroom at Sweet Briar," she said.
One of the first things Woo did after assuming the role four years ago was change the dining service at the college to Meriwether Godsey, a Lynchburg-based, women-run dining and catering company that provides sustainable dining services to clients along the east coast. That change in dining providers came in early 2018.
Woo said Warner and the college's dining staff play a key role in keeping the campus community healthy, especially amid the pandemic.
"Having him support students' dining needs is, I think, one more manifestation of how serious we are about keeping the campus healthful and safe," she said.
Meriwether Godsey and Sweet Briar College hold the same values when it comes to dining, Woo said: providing fresh, sustainable, locally grown and nutritious food options.
"We want to be sure that our students in the four years that they spend at Sweet Briar learn to sustain themselves, sustain their families, sustain their societies and sustain their future," Woo said. "Sustainability in that very broad way and pervasive way is what Sweet Briar is really all about."
One of the most recent examples of that effort at the college is the recent addition of its 26,000-square-foot greenhouse that's used as both a classroom and a grocery store on campus. Warner said the dining staff is working closely with Lisa Powell, director of the Center for Human and Environmental Sustainability at Sweet Briar College, to place much of the food grown in the greenhouse onto the plates of students.
With just a text or a call to Powell, fresh produce — such as basil, kale, swiss chard, tomatoes and cucumbers — is delivered to the kitchen in Prothro Dining Hall by her or a student.
"It doesn't get any fresher," Warner said. "It's hard to get better than that, right down there and have it delivered."
The greenhouse allows Warner to keep dining on campus interesting for students, his staff and himself.
The farm-to-table approach also provides opportunities for Warner to get creative and find ways to use whatever grows.
A recent bounty of basil allowed Warner process pesto, and he even pickled cucumbers grown right on campus.
With a small harvest of wine grapes from the college's vineyards, Warner made jellies and experimented with making saba — a grape reduction that Warner likened to an unfermented balsamic vinegar — for the first time.
"That's what keeps my juices going, having that creativity and being able to try something new," Warner said. "I'd never taken wine grapes and reduced them down before and it was fun to see that process."
It's been a little bit of a learning curve, Warner said, finding the balance between what the greenhouse can grow and what the dining staff can use, but he's excited to see more come out of the greenhouse this year.
Last year, amid the pandemic, Warner said he and his staff had to reimagine dining. Instead of the carefully curated, full dining stations, meals were packaged into plastic to-go containers. Now, he's looking forward to going "back to what we do right," with full dining opportunities, choices and variety for students.
"I think that's sort of the future of food is getting back to nutritious, healthy, sustainable food that we can feel good about eating," Warner said.