Throughout the month of February, the Sweet Briar Lacrosse Team participated in the “Have a Heart Campaign” to raise money for the Amherst County Special Olympics, a local chapter of Special Olympics Virginia.

Kathy Beck, parent of a Special Olympics athlete and coordinator for Amherst County Special Olympics, said the chapter always looks within the community where the athletes live to support them.

Beck met with the team after their game Wednesday evening to give flowers and a plaque as a token of appreciation.

Beck said the players were “really excited” when she reached out to them initially about the fundraiser.

“They [lacrosse team] like to do service projects, too,” Beck said. “The coaches encourage them to do community outreach, so it’s a win-win for everybody.”

The Amherst County Special Olympics is a part of a larger group called Area 24, which includes Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Campbell, Lynchburg and Nelson.

The “Have a Heart Campaign” is one of two fundraisers the chapter does annually, the other being “Spaghetti Dinner” in September.

The money raised in both fundraisers helps the Special Olympics' team with uniforms, travel, gas, van rental and any other needs of the teams.

Some local area businesses in Amherst become patrons by purchasing a heart for $1. They put their name on a single die cut paper heart and it’s displayed, for example in the Provost Commons Cafeteria area at Sweet Briar College.

Beck said in Amherst County, Special Olympics team usually raises $800 to $1,000 each year. This year, the chapter did something different and contacted the Sweet Briar lacrosse team and they agreed to sell the hearts for the chapter.

Beck said because Sweet Briar is in the ODAC conference on the state level, they are already an official partner with Special Olympics Virginia.

Lauren Frank, a sophomore psychology major at Sweet Briar and member of the lacrosse team, took the lead on the fundraising.

Frank said a lot of her family works with disabled people and that inspired her to step in and help with the fundraising on campus.

“I come from a very small town, we didn't have anything like this where I'm from. So it was a lot of fun to be a part of and try to help out as much as we possibly could, and everybody loved it,” Frank said.

Frank said the team sent an email to the business office at the college and reserved a table in the cafeteria. Her teammates sat at the table for about three weeks and people would come in during lunch and throughout the day to purchase hearts for a dollar apiece.

She said overall, the fundraising was eye-opening.

“It was so much fun and seeing the amount of love that the Sweet Briar community has for the Special Olympics was insane,” Frank said.

Eric Allen, head coach of the lacrosse team, said he’s proud of how the team came together for the fundraising.

He said Frank put together a sign-up sheet for the players to choose a time to run the table in the dining hall. He said the entire team embraced it.

The team was able to raise about $137 total, according to Allen.

He described the overall efforts of the team for him as a coach was “very heartwarming.”

“I was really proud of how they all put others first and took kind of that servant mentality, and the way they kind of unified around it,” Allen said.