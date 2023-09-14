Sylvain Melloul International Hair Academy (SMIHA), a Lynchburg-based beauty and wellness school offering training in cosmetology, esthetics, massage therapy and barbering, along with services available to the public — is hosting the grand opening of its relocation on Thursday.

The grand opening, from noon to 3 p.m., will include an open house for prospective students and the community to tour the new space and enjoy a food truck on-site, a news release states.

“This relocation is a wonderful next step for the growth and success of the academy,” said Jonathan Melloul, COO of SMIHA, in the release. “We are looking forward to welcoming new students and helping them flourish and grow in their upcoming careers through hands-on training and the opportunity to offer their services to the Lynchburg community.”

SMIHA is relocating from River Ridge, where the school operated for nearly a decade. Now, the relocation to Candlers Station will allow SMIHA to encompass more than 14,000 square feet.

“This relocation made sense for us, since we’ve grown not only our enrollment numbers, but in the types of services and programs we offer as well,” Melloul said in the release.

The academy offers a rolling admissions process and financial aid opportunities for qualifying students interested in pursuing careers in the beauty and wellness industries.

“If a potential student is interested in studying at SMIHA, we encourage them to reach out now and get the process started,” Melloul said in the release. “We are proud to enroll students continuously and ensure their education begins as soon as possible.”

As part of attendance at SMIHA, students are able to offer their services to the general public. This includes manicures and pedicures, haircuts, facials, massages and more. A full list of services available to the public can be found on the academy’s website. Individuals interested in services can make an appointment or walk in, though SMIHA says it is helpful to call ahead to confirm hours of operation for individual services.