Taking a step back in time in Lynchburg's Peakland Place

Entering Peakland Place is like stepping back in time.

Tucked right behind busy Boonsboro Road, many residents on the street — and off — have claimed the neighborhood as one of the loveliest and most walkable in the city.

According to the Society of Architectural Historians, Peakland Place, originally called Catalpa Drive, was a streetcar suburb and though several houses were built prior to World War I, major growth occurred from the 1920s. In 1938, the streetcar tracks that centered the gently winding street were removed and replaced with a landscaped parkway.

One of the most recognizable homes on the street, 4013 Peakland Place, recently was restored by Penny Lane Properties and Construction, made up of couples Johanna and Daryl Calfee and Brittany and Brandon Sydnor.

They purchased the home in the summer of 2020, spent more than a year restoring every inch of the 1923 Stanhope Johnson build before putting it on the market late last year. It is currently under contract.

It was about February 2020 that Johanna Calfee saw the “For Sale by Owner” sign go up in the yard as she was walking around Peakland Place.

“And I thought, ‘Wow, that is one of the most amazing houses on Peakland,’” she said. “I have always loved this house.”

The 4,000-square-foot-house had been owned by the same family since 1961 and the children were putting it up for sale after the matriarch was moved into elder care, Calfee said.

She walked through the house with business partner and design expert Brittany Sydnor and met the family.

Initially, they decided to pass on putting in an offer but as spring made its way to summer and Calfee found herself back on the street again, she called her husband, Daryl, who led construction on the project, to ask him to do a walk through inside the house.

“It’s like a garage kept car, nothing had changed since the 60s,” she said. “But the bones of it were solid and amazing.”

Calfee said they made an offer on the house that felt almost offensive but explained they would put in the work necessary to bring it back to its glory.

“We promised them that we would fully restore their family home,” Calfee said.

The home was still in great shape, Sydnor said, it was just dated. It hadn’t been touched in decades and so much of the work completed by Penny Lane was things beyond the ascetics, such as plumbing and HVAC work.

“Someone is getting a new house in an old shell,” she said.

When Calfee found out it was built by local architect Stanhope Johnson, she went to the Jones Memorial Library and pulled the original blueprints for the house.

She said Johnson had added in some of his signature design features, such as the palladium windows and cornices.

The house can be recognized by its three walk-out balconies and specific ivory brick color on the exterior and would most likely have been considered a mansion back in the day.

“It’s on a flat lot and sets back a little bit so it feels a little more grand,” Sydnor said. “I think the flanking side with the porch and the sunroom give it a more sort of stately feeling. I think it's all the architecture that does that.”

Calfee said it’s the big columns, green roof and again, color of the house, that people remember.

During renovations, the crew added on more square-feet by adding a downstairs en-suite with a bathroom where the garage used to be.

The house now features five bedrooms, including two en-suites and three and a half baths.

The kitchen features custom inset cabinetry, a fully integrated refrigerator, commercial Italian range, quartz countertops, and a breakfast nook. The home features two owner's en-suites, including one on the main floor, which was built by the Penny Lane crew. Bathroom features include marble floors with dual head tile shower upstairs, and waterproof Tadelakt plaster in other two full bathrooms.

Calfee’s favorite part upon completion of the house was when the Schoew family was able to walk through and see its restoration.

“They've been a part of the process throughout but at the end, they came through and saw what we had done,” she said. “I think it was just memorable. And also, we made good on our promise.”

Rumor has it the home next door was built as a sister home to 4013 Peakland Place and Sydnor enjoyed having the owner of that home come through and see the finished product.

“She's watched this whole thing unfold,” she said. “She's more familiar with this house than anyone outside of the family because she was basically in it in a mirror image of it. And I think for her to walk through and just say, ‘Wow, this is what this could look like,’ was just so sweet.”

The hope for Calfee was the new owners would love the house as much as she did.

“Obviously, we feel a sense of relief that the project has come to completion, but mostly in the way that we envisioned it and that really comes from Britney's design lead,” she said. “It just turned out even more beautiful than maybe we could have even imagined at the beginning.”

It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work on a house like this, she said.

“And I'll walk past this for the rest of my life and think, ‘We got to do that house,’” she said. “We treated it like our own.”

According to Sydnor, the biggest challenge for such a high-end restoration was doing it right within a budget.

“Because you can do this house right all day long and blow it out. But to do it right, while still the objective here is to make money,” she said. “We're not renovating a house we're living in, we’re renovating a house that we're selling. Where do you splurge, where do you save? It takes a level of confidence to know that you can make something the way you should be. Because you could have just come in here and it would have been better, it doesn't mean it would have been what this house needed.”

Daryl Calfee said time was the biggest challenge.

“You’re fighting the clock, but as time goes on, your holding costs get bigger, and you feel pressure,” he said.

He said the mechanicals had not been updated since 1955 so all new HVAC, plumbing and electrical was installed and needed to be hidden from plain sight.

From a design perspective, it was important to Sydnor to remain true to the 1923 features while adding in modern fixtures.

“This is a 1923 house on the one of the best streets in town and we wanted to make this feel appropriate for the year that we're living in and make the floor plan work, but do it in a way that really pays respect to the era of the house,” she said.

The new integrated refrigerator, which under normal circumstances would be out of budget, Sydnor said, but she wanted to make it work because she felt it was a high-end detail that would be found in a high-end kitchen.

The biggest challenge for Sydnor though was the original bath upstairs and its marble tile, which she wanted to preserve.

“You really you can't go and buy that original subway now,” she said. “If you were to go have that made, it would be incredibly expensive.”

There were some gashes in the floor and some tiles that had to be transplanted from another bathroom and according to Sydnor. But at the end of the day, she could have gotten that bathroom rebuilt for what was spent to preserve the original, but it was worth it.

“The biggest challenge was the added showerhead to that bath,” she said. “There was no shower and there was just the bathtub so we added waterproof plaster, called Tadelakt and it’s one of the coolest spaces because it’s something you wouldn’t expect and you don’t really see it anywhere else. It creates this spa-like experience and gives it’s a different sense of luxury.”

Other notable changes include a larger kitchen with a breakfast nook and built-in banquette, converting the open-air porch into a mudroom and creating a larger bathroom with double showerheads in the upstairs en-suite.

Daryl Calfee said the work on Peakland is a continuation of theme of what Penny Lane started out to do: rebuild and restore forgotten homes and buildings.

“And in a way that was this home,” he said. “At one time, it was loved and cared for and the people on the street, they all loved it. But none of them were willing to take on the project, or the risk or the money involved to do that and we had the guts to do it. And I think that’s consistent with what we continue to do in the community here. This house is just a continuation of all of that work but probably the most prominent, most influential, most sought after street in Lynchburg.”

Johanna Calfee said she will always remember this project.

“It's the first one that we did officially with our best friends, it's the first one that we did after [I beat] cancer. It's the first one that we did after the pandemic,” she said. “It just feels like it's something new out of something that we've been doing for a while. I’ll never forget it.”

PHOTOS: Taking a step back in time in Lynchburg's Peakland Place

Entering Peakland Place is like stepping back in time. Tucked right behind busy Boonsboro Road, many residents on the street — and off — have claimed the neighborhood as one of the loveliest and most walkable in the city.

One of the most recognizable homes on the street, 4013 Peakland Place, recently was restored by Penny Lane Properties and Construction, made up of couples Johanna and Daryl Calfee and Brittany and Brandon Sydnor.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.