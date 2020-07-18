Taking care of one of their own: family bands together to offer aid for fire chief severely injured in motorcycle crash

But the family has been encouraged by the large amounts of progress Danny Johnson has made so far; even menial tasks that seemed impossible only weeks ago have served to further the family's hope.

“Who would ever think you get this excited over someone able to pick up chapstick, hold it, pull the top off and put some chapstick on, and we saw that as a major thing,” Johnson-Baldwin said. “I think in his mind he finally sees some steps of progression and I think that has been encouraging for him.”

According to a Facebook post dated Thursday from David Johnson — who regularly has provided updates on Danny’s condition via the social media platform — Danny has moved out of the hospital and into rehab, a significant improvement from when the family first had to brace for the possibility he could lose his left leg following the accident.

Having always been in the business of serving others, Johnson-Baldwin said it quickly became apparent that any fundraising effort on the chief's behalf would need to allow community members to give back to the person who has given so much of himself.

“We had so many people reaching out wanting to do something … so we realized real quick that it needed to be something that helped the community, too, to feel like they were being helpful to him,” Susan said.