Taking care of one of their own: family bands together to offer aid for fire chief severely injured in motorcycle crash

LOVINGSTON — Danny Johnson has always had a strong presence in Nelson County.
He is owner of the Blue Dog, a wholesale distributor for Meals on Wheels programs and senior feeding programs based in Lovingston; the chief of the Lovingston Volunteer Fire Department; and the president of the Nelson County Emergency Services Council.
So when Johnson was involved in a motorcycle crash May 30 that severely injured the left side of his body, his brother, David, said the "reality of how much he took care of didn't take long for some folks to see.”
Johnson was traveling with three others, including his son, in Albemarle County along Virginia 6 on the way back from Scottsville when he collided with another vehicle, which in turn caused damage to the left side of his body. David Johnson said Friday that, to his knowledge, charges still are pending.
Danny Johnson's sister, Susan Johnson-Baldwin, said her brother's left arm has been fused together, removing the elbow and permanently setting his arm at a 90 degree angle. Although, she said he was fortunate the accident didn't damage his left shoulder, which still allows him some mobility in that arm in addition to still being able to use his fingers.
Mobility in Danny Johnson's left leg, which doctors initially were unsure of whether or not they could save, also could be an issue in the future.
But the family has been encouraged by the large amounts of progress Danny Johnson has made so far; even menial tasks that seemed impossible only weeks ago have served to further the family's hope.
“Who would ever think you get this excited over someone able to pick up chapstick, hold it, pull the top off and put some chapstick on, and we saw that as a major thing,” Johnson-Baldwin said. “I think in his mind he finally sees some steps of progression and I think that has been encouraging for him.”
According to a Facebook post dated Thursday from David Johnson — who regularly has provided updates on Danny’s condition via the social media platform — Danny has moved out of the hospital and into rehab, a significant improvement from when the family first had to brace for the possibility he could lose his left leg following the accident.
Having always been in the business of serving others, Johnson-Baldwin said it quickly became apparent that any fundraising effort on the chief's behalf would need to allow community members to give back to the person who has given so much of himself.
“We had so many people reaching out wanting to do something … so we realized real quick that it needed to be something that helped the community, too, to feel like they were being helpful to him,” Susan said.
In addition to the outpouring of support from the community, it was clear to the family that Danny Johnson’s business at the Blue Dog couldn’t be ignored or sit idle until Johnson was healthy enough to return.
The goal for everybody, from the family to the fire department is to see Danny Johnson eventually return in his full capacity, although there's no telling how long that will take.
That void left by Johnson’s absence needed to be filled and so the family, and members of the fire department, did just that.
Funding the long road to recovery
Just weeks after the accident, the Lovingston Fire Department came to the Johnson family with the idea of having a benefit fund for Danny Johnson.
Assistant Fire Chief Derek Kidd, whose role has been elevated to interim chief of the department and interim president of the Nelson County Emergency Services Council in Danny Johnson's absence, said the department has formed a committee to aid in organizing fundraisers and events. Stevie Ashley, the department's board of managers president and auxiliary president, also is chair person of the committee.
With hospital bills covered, David Johnson said the purpose of the Daniel Johnson Benefit Fund is to look beyond the scope of those bills and to instead focus on what will be needed next. It will be used to cover any expenses incurred to outfit Danny Johnson's home to make it more accessible to whatever his needs may be, although David Johnson admitted there's no blueprint on what that might look like.
"We wanted to take the burden off of him and take that burden off of the family," Kidd said of raising money for modifications to be made to Danny Johnson's home. "The fundraiser is essential so as a community we can help Danny and his long-term recovery."
The siblings said there are too many unknowns left in Danny’s recovery to accurately plan for what his transition home will look like and that the benefit fund will serve as a financial safety net to handle whatever may arise.
A few weeks since word getting out on social media, David Johnson — the fund’s treasurer — said it has picked up some momentum raising more than $5,000 as of Friday.
Early on, David Johnson said several people had approached wanting to establish some kind of fundraiser for the volunteer fire chief, but ultimately the family wasn’t ready to move forward with anything until the Lovingston Fire Department had approached them with its offer to help.
The brother and sister said the family isn’t placing any expectations on the fundraiser, though.
“That’s why it’s not set, whatever people can give will be greatly appreciated, and whatever that looks like will be exactly what it was intended to be,” David said.
Currently, the only way for people to donate is through a mail in option. David Johnson said they are working on setting up an online method as well, but still are considering their options.
Options are limited in terms of fundraising events because of the pandemic, but in September, the fire department plans to hold a Poker Run to help raise money. It is set to begin at the Food Lion located in Madison Heights and will end at the Lovingston Fire Department.
‘We take care of our own’
Almost immediately following the accident, one of the problems that became apparent to the family was that not all of them would be allowed inside the hospital to visit, because of restrictions placed on visitation.
So far, David Johnson has been able to see Danny once and Susan hasn’t been able to visit at all. In the early days of Danny Johnson's recovery, the family had to rely on telephone updates from staff.
“It’s something I think everybody knew existed, but until you had to be in that spot you didn’t realize the impacts that [COVID-19] brought to the situation,” David Johnson said. “It would be easy to be angry, but the reality was that wasn’t going to change anything … We could have spent a lot of effort battling the system to gain nothing.”
While she understood that a pandemic superseded her own needs, Johnson-Baldwin said for her to not be able to see her brother, ask questions and listen to what doctor’s were saying was a reason for why she leaned so closely on her faith.
“It was extremely difficult for me because I’m the oldest and they’re my babies,” Susan said referring to David and Danny. “I did not get angry or anything like that because I understood. If anything I was like, ‘Danny, you did have to pick this time for this to happen.’”
Acknowledging what was out of their control, the brother and sister instead decided to focus their attention on what would ultimately help Danny Johnson in the long run: taking care of the Blue Dog in his absence.
While the employees of the Blue Dog could continue to handle their posts, they weren't able to fully take over the duties that came with being owner.
Johnson-Baldwin, who happened to be in town at the time of Danny’s accident, said she quickly returned to her home and place of work in West Virginia, grabbed what she needed to continue her work and set up shop at one of the desks in the Blue Dog.
She said her job allows her to work remotely which affords her time to be at the Blue Dog every day of the week, return to West Virginia on the weekends to take care of her life there, before coming back and doing it all over again.
David Johnson has split his hours, balancing between his normal work while coming in on Tuesdays and Thursdays to help take care of the managerial tasks that Danny Johnson oversaw at the Blue Dog.
"It’s always been in our family that we take care of our own, you know, that’s why we’re here, that’s our thing," Johnson-Baldwin said.
By taking care of the Blue Dog, David Johnson and Susan Johnson Baldwin hope it will allow their brother to focus more on his recovery, accelerating the timeline for when he may be able to return to work, and the same goes for Danny Johnson’s responsibilities at the Lovingston Fire Department and as head of the Nelson County Emergency Services Council.
Kidd, who has filled in those gaps, said the most notable change around the department is how much extra work himself and the other officers have had to take on.
"It’s eye opening that he can take care of that, run his own business and carry on like it’s normal, everyday life,” Kidd said.
As acting chief, he said he plans to continue running the department exactly as Danny Johnson left it until he can eventually make his return. Public safety officials and other fire and law enforcement departments also have reached out to offer whatever help is needed, Kidd said.
"I wouldn’t trade it for anything," Kidd said. "I want to make sure that the things that Danny [Johnson] has put in place for us … continue to move forward."
Nick Cropper covers Nelson County. Reach him at (434) 385-5522.
