Students packed the gymnasium at Lynchburg's Jubilee Family Development Center on Saturday as the Coalition for HIV Awareness and Prevention (CHAP) of Central Virginia hosted a "Taking the Lead" youth summit in conjunction with Horizon Behavioral Health.

This year's summit was a return to an in-person version after the last two years were held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to CHAP, the summit was held for students ages 11 to 19, aimed at educating and empowering them on important topics such as staying drug-free, mental health, and social media safety.

During the morning session, several speakers talked to the students about affirmation, knowing "you are enough," and the importance of healthy relationships.

"We have to let go of the things that don't serve us at all," said Christen Moore, an educator from the Petersburg area. "... Don't get yourself into something that you cannot get out of, or it's too hard for you to get out of because you love him or you love her."

Later in the morning, students heard from a group of their peers — members of the Lynchburg Mayor's Youth Council and the Hype Club. The panel discussed mental health coming out of the pandemic.

Sameria Lamberth, the president of the mayor's youth council, spoke about how the unknown of the pandemic affected her.

"It was a sense of the unknown, because the schools were closing and we didn't know when schools were going to open again, so it was always like the fear, 'What is happening next?'" Lamberth said.

Around the summit's halfway point, the large group of students split into breakout sessions, convening as smaller groups to have more in-depth conversations about topics such as social media safety, substance abuse and goal setting.

Sterling Wilder, executive director of the Jubilee Center and Ward II Lynchburg City Councilor, said on Saturday that "More than ever ... these events are important for our youth so they can connect with other positive youths so you can hear positive stories."

"Also because of COVID, because they've been locked down so long, to talk about mental health, and how to, if you are hurting, who to talk to ... about dating relationships, talk about substance abuse, about AIDS awareness," adding the event is not only great for the youth but parents as well.

Ashley Moore, another speaker, implored the students to know "you are enough."

"Speak positivity in life, because some people don't want you to be here right now. Some people pray on your downfall. Some people look in your face and they smile, but they want you to be sad inside," Moore said.

"For ourselves, we need to know, first and foremost, 'I am enough.' They can say what they want to say, but you best believe, baby. 'I'm going to make it. I'm going to be successful.'"