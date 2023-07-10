Teachable Moments, a new preschool, is set to welcome children and families starting this August. With 6,400 square-feet of space, Teachable Moments is located at the former Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center building at 1915 Thomson Drive in Lynchburg.

Under the leadership of Anthony Andrews, the preschool’s director and member of the Lynchburg City School Board, Teachable Moments has undergone extensive renovations to transform the space into an open concept classroom, offering four individual and spacious classrooms for different age groups.

The classrooms have been designed to cater to the unique needs of each age group, he said. From an infant room to a toddler room, a two-year-old room and a preschool room accommodating 3 to 5-year-old children, every classroom provides a nurturing and engaging environment for young learners.

Andrews said the facility also has a dedicated clinic to attend to injured or ill children and multiple restrooms for families, staff and children.

He said it was important to him to have an innovative use of space to create an enriching learning environment. He collaborated with an artist who crafted tree sculptures, blending with the classrooms and creating a visually appealing atmosphere.

The two-year-old classroom features a sliding board creatively incorporated into the trees, while a garage door has been installed for the toddlers, allowing them to enjoy a natural and airy indoor-outdoor classroom experience on warmer days.

Outdoor play is an essential aspect of early childhood development, Andrews said and Teachable Moments has placed emphasis on providing ample play spaces for the children. There will be a fenced-in playground area in the front of the building and a dedicated quarter-acre wooded area which will provide a natural playground experience for the children. The playground will feature a natural shade canopy, a garden for planting and utilizing fresh produce and birdhouses to foster a connection with nature.

Andrews partnered with Penny Lane Properties, known for its successful ventures such as Bacon Street Bagels and 2204 Bedford Ave., to create a unique and inviting preschool atmosphere. The goal is to provide a warm and welcoming environment for families, incorporating elements that appeal to all the senses, he said.

“We’re creating boutique preschool and wanted to build it to feel more like home so it’s inviting for families to come in,” Andrews said. “So the building smells really good. It smells like cookies. We’re partnering up with Rookies to provide cookies and there will be low-key music playing in the background as you’re walking in.”

The breakfast bar will offer an array of treats such as muffins, coffee, juices and milk.

Recognizing the trust parents place in the school to care for their children, Andrews wants to provide a joyful and loving environment. The unique approach of combining high-quality education with a focus on hospitality sets Teachable Moments apart from other schools in the area.

“We want to be a destination, we want to be an experience, not just for kids, yes kids are our main focus, we want kids to come in and we want them to learn we want them to grow, prosper and to enhance and enrich their lives and get them ready for elementary school. Those things are extremely important. But we also wanted to tap into the whole family and we want to give families and parents an opportunity to experience something joyful and loving as well,” he said.

He said all 73 available slots for enrollment are already filled with 36 families on the waiting list.

Andrews hopes that Teachable Moments will help to fill the child care gap in a nurturing and regulated environment. The school offers an established curriculum, qualified staff and meets the mental health, health and safety standards set by the Virginia Department of Education, the building inspector and the fire marshal’s office.

He said it’s also important to him to make the preschool affordable.

“Because we’re not extremely expensive and we’re not the lowest cost child care in the area, we’re right in the middle and averaging about $186 a week per child, per family,” he said. “We’re providing high quality child care to families for less than $10,000 a year and you’re getting breakfast, lunch, afternoon snack and you’re getting high quality education.”

He added that the school’s digital communication platform, online enrollment, and classroom cameras ensure seamless communication and peace of mind for parents.

“We feel like we really tapped into something amazing,” he said.