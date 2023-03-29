Discussions over teacher pay and accountability were the focus of Tuesday's joint meeting between the Lynchburg City Council and school board, as the two bodies wrestle over the school division's fiscal year 2024 budget request.

Tuesday's meeting was the school division's opportunity to present its fiscal year 2024 budget request formally to city council, which includes Superintendent Crystal Edwards' 15-50 Plan, a salary proposal that would bring the starting teaching salary in the division to $50,000 and the starting minimum wage for classified employees, such as secretaries, custodian and teaching assistants up to $15 per hour.

Currently, the starting salary for a Lynchburg City Schools teacher is $43,469, and the division's minimum hourly wage for classified employees is $13.11.

Last week, the school board formally approved its fiscal year 2024 budget request from the city, which totals $47.3 million, a $6.5 million increase over what the City of Lynchburg allocated to the division in fiscal year 2023.

On the city's end, City Manager Wynter Benda proposes $3 million in additional local funding for the school division in his fiscal year 2024 budget proposal, which would bring the local contribution for LCS up to $43.8 million.

Benda's proposed additional $3 million for schools seems contingent on the city adopting a real estate tax rate of $1.05 per $100 of assessed value, but with a majority of council poised to take the rate closer to the equalization rate of 92 cents, the city manager has said previously any new proposals in his budget "will not happen" should the real estate tax rate be adopted at 92 cents or less.

An equalization rate is one that would bring in the same amount of real estate tax revenue as last year, with the lower rate offsetting recent increases in property assessments.

During her presentation to council on Tuesday, Edwards spoke about the need of getting her classified employees up to $15 per hour, even citing open positions on the City of Lynchburg's job listing website that had higher salaries for positions Edwards said her classified employees would be qualified for, such as her bus drivers working as sanitation operators or administrative assistants.

"Our school jobs should not be a side hustle," Edwards said. "... It really hurts me when I'm shopping at the mall and I see these folks working at the mall because what I do for them is not enough to sustain their families. So we have to do better."

Edwards also compared the division's current starting salary to that of other area school divisions, saying her proposed $50,000 starting salary mark is a "step in the right direction," but not an "endpoint."

Comparisons of other area school divisions showed Lynchburg City Schools starting salaries lagging behind, with localities such as Amherst, Appomattox and Campbell counties, as well as Danville City having starting salaries ranging from $43,825 to $45,780.

Discussions opened with some city councilors turning their attention to accountability in the school division, such as Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi, who said the division isn't dealing with a "lack of funds," but rather a "lack of prioritization."

Faraldi criticized the division for putting "stuff and things" over teacher pay, saying, "I hear you, you need more funds to do the things you want to do. So does the city. So do I. ... I would say I am thankful that the school board doesn't have taxing authority."

The vice mayor went on to say, "I don't think we should be talking about pulling funding from the school division. But how can we get to a place where the 5% [raise] for this year is able to be accomplished to get teachers closer to where they need to be and making those changes happen?" he added.

Ward III Councilor Jeff Helgeson pointed to the city's local contribution being above what its required to be, as well as decreased LCS enrollment as reasoning for more accountability.

"With yet again fewer students and more money being requested locally, as I calculate it, it looks like an increase per student of about 16% more than last year. And last year was a pretty large budget in terms of dollar amounts," Helgeson said.

According to a demographics report done by the school division last year, LCS is facing a 7.5% decline in enrollment from 2010 to 2020.

"I also look at the overall, how much comes from the state, how much comes from local. We have a composite index, we're somewhere around 33 or 36%, which means that the locality should pitch in about 33%. We're over 40%. ... We have a local contribution that is $29 million that's required. This budget is asking for $47 [million]."

Similarly, At-large Councilor Martin Misjuns said, "We need to have accountability," and that "we need to start reigning in the school board" when it comes to spending.

Faced with criticism that they aren't prioritizing their teachers in the budget, school board member Sharon Carter pointed to the board's work in recent years as proof they are.

"We have started this, an intentional and methodical method to increase teacher's pay since 2017," Carter said. "... This is not something we're just waking up to. We've known this and we're trying to make every effort to do this in every way that we can."

Faraldi, responding to Carter, questioned whether the "plans" and "considerations" put in place by the school board to address teacher pay are "changing the stats, is it changing the narrative?"

"I'd contend it's not," he said. "While the numbers can be pulled many different ways, and we've all done it, the facts are, since 2019, the administrative budget for Lynchburg City Schools has increased by 45%. The instruction has only increased by five."

Faraldi also criticized the school board for having "pay for themselves," however School Board Chair James Coleman rebutted, saying Faraldi's proposed plan to change the school board from appointed to elected still will mean "more money away from students with what is being pushed," due to the need to pay elected school board members.

Not wanting to entertain the discussion about elected school boards, Faraldi instead said, "I contend the priorities are not where they need to be with the dollars you have. And I put that full force on the Lynchburg City School Board."

The next step in the budget process for city council is to hold public hearings, scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 4 inside Council Chambers in City Hall, 900 Church St. in Lynchburg.

Council is scheduled to hold public hearings over the proposed budget, proposed real estate tax rate and proposed water resources rates. From there, the body will continue with its series of budget reconciliation meetings set for each Tuesday in April.

The school division will await a finalized local and state budget before fully approving its fiscal year 2024 budget.