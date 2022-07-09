Team from Brook Hill Farm trains for national competition

Brook Hill Farm is quite peaceful on a hot summer day. The pristine white farmhouse sits paralleled by fields where horses graze, snorting and stamping. In the stables, more horses peek their heads out from the stalls, and saddles line the walls. The air smells of fresh earth, leather and grass.

In the back of the farm, the scenery is a little different — it is full of concentration, excitement and beating hooves as a group of five women and their horses train for the United States Pony Club Championships.

Jordan Altman, Molly Allen, Madi Jordan, Robin Austin and Mattea Novi will go to Tryon, North Carolina, along with their coaches, JoAnne Miller and Anna Baucum, for the national competition on July 27-31.

The group trains in the large corral not just in the days leading up to the competition but year round, five days per week. Making it to the championships is no easy feat.

“They had only one shot at it. They participated in a regional rally and got a qualifying score,” Miller explained.

Show jumping is the category they compete in. In this event, horse and rider jump over obstacles resembling fences. If any poles are knocked over on the fence, points are deducted.

It takes more than just jump training to have a successful run. The women do an array of exercises to work with their horses.

“We kind of do it all. Some days we’ll just do conditioning, mainly on the ground just walk, trot, canter. Some days we’ll do little poles. Then once or twice a week we’ll do bigger jumps. It is just doing a variety of things, not just sticking to jumping only so the horses don’t get sick of it. They get exercise in other ways,” Jordan said.

Miller and Baucum also try to switch things up when it comes to coaching.

“We work on different things depending on what the horse and the rider needs,” Baucum said. “Making sure that they feel confident in what they’re doing, so they believe that they can go over whatever obstacle we put in front of them. We just make sure the riders are fit as well as the horses.”

‘Fit’ is a recurring word in horse riding. Riding a horse often is viewed as a leisure activity. It can be, but that is certainly not the case for show jumping or training at Brook Hill Farm. It requires poise and stamina.

“People don’t often realize but it’s an Olympic sport,” Miller stated. “You don’t just get up there and sit on a horse. It takes cardio, muscle strength and core. It takes a lot of skill so we work on the little pieces of that skill.”

Both the rider and the horse must be at their best physically and mentally, and they must maintain this at the same rate.

Altman explained why. “As our horses get more fit they bring out new little details that we have to work on. They get more excited, more energetic so it’s a lot of tuning up as well as tuning up them and keeping them at the same pace.”

The horses from Brook Hill Farm are unique from any others at the competition. They are all rescue horses, and the women personally chose them. The women do the rehabilitation work themselves. To get their horses ready, they monitor their horses’ diets or do physical therapy with them to improve any injuries. The relationship between the horse and rider is a special one.

Austin expressed how each horse shows their rider’s personality, how they “reflect each other.” The bond between the horse and rider is centered around communication and trust. At the same time, the horse and rider must challenge and push each other. Austin described how this dynamic is shown in her relationship with her horse, Harley.

“We all have our own struggles. They [horses] make us face them in a way. Harley is very excitable and I struggle with anxiety. We have to work as a team. Our team works because we have to calm each other down.”

The close bond is evident when they take a turn around the enclosure during practice. They must follow a specific route to jump the obstacles. It is exhilarating and impressive. They make it look easy, seamless. Horse and woman become one and move as one unit.

The relationship amongst the group is important too. They will be judged not only on their jumping but also on the condition of their horses, equipment and stalls at the competition, and their scores will run as a team score. They will have to communicate and help each other.

The women do this with ease as a “tight knit” group. They range in age. Allen, Jordan and Novi are 17. Austin is 18, and Altman is 23. They are the first full team to be going from Brook Hill Farm. As executive director and coach, Miller has seen many come and go from the competition over the years.

“I think it’s really unusual that we have a whole team going. It’s usually just one or two. I think what’s really unusual is the whole group of 5. Of course, we’ve been working on it for a whole year.”

Because Brook Hill Farm is a nonprofit, the team relies on fundraising and support from local businesses to make it to the championships. The women, coaches and horses will all travel down to North Carolina.

As they await the championships, they will continue to train and prepare — horse and rider working together as one in the back of Brook Hill Farm.