Ten ExxonMobil stores in Central Virginia switching to 76 fuel brand

Ten gas station and convenience-store sites clustered around the Lynchburg area are getting a new look.

Heas Energy Services LLC has entered into an agreement to acquire the long-term leasehold and business interest in the 10 locations in the Lynchburg area.

The fuel brand is changing from ExxonMobil to Houston-based Motiva Enterprises’ 76 motor fuel brand. The 10-store chain previously was operated by a local ExxonMobil petroleum distributor and store operator.

Eight of the convenience stores will operate under the Express Lane brand .

The company plans to upgrade all of the network’s motor fuel dispensing facilities, re-image the sites to the 76 brand and convert a portion of the convenience store store chain to the 7-Eleven brand over the next several years.

