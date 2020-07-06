You are the owner of this article.
Ten ExxonMobil stores in Central Virginia switching to 76 fuel brand
Ten ExxonMobil stores in Central Virginia switching to 76 fuel brand

Ten gas station and convenience-store sites clustered around the Lynchburg area are getting a new look.

Heas Energy Services LLC has entered into an agreement to acquire the long-term leasehold and business interest in the 10 locations in the Lynchburg area.

The fuel brand is changing from ExxonMobil to Houston-based Motiva Enterprises’ 76 motor fuel brand. The 10-store chain previously was operated by a local ExxonMobil petroleum distributor and store operator. 

Eight of the convenience stores will operate under the Express Lane brand .

The company plans to upgrade all of the network’s motor fuel dispensing facilities, re-image the sites to the 76 brand and convert a portion of the convenience store store chain to the 7-Eleven brand over the next several years.

Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.

