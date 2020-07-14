'Text to 911' now available in Lynchburg region

Residents living in the Lynchburg region now have the option of texting 911.
Since July 1, emergency dispatchers in the Hill City and neighboring counties have been able to accept and reply to text messages as part of a major upgrade to the state’s 911 infrastructure.
The new feature, a requirement under a 2018 state law, is largely geared toward individuals with hearing impairments who might find it difficult to communicate over the phone in a traditional call.
“This really opens up new avenues, especially for those in the deaf and hard of hearing community,” said Melissa Foster, the director of Lynchburg Emergency Services, which operates the city’s 911 call center.
In the past, deaf and hearing-impaired callers have largely been forced to rely on aging and clunky equipment to reach dispatchers.
Now, with just a few taps on a phone screen, callers — or in this case, texters — can directly connect with an emergency dispatcher in a matter of moments.
Foster said dispatchers are able to read and reply to text messages through a web portal on the same computer they use to respond to emergency calls. Individuals are not currently able to send photos through the new system, but Foster said that feature may be added in the future.
The new text to 911 system is part of a larger effort to upgrade dispatch centers across the state. The new texting system — and other upgrades, including a longer-term project to replace copper telephone wires with a fiber-optic network — is paid for by a $631,000 state grant.
The texting upgrade was mandated as part of a state law requiring that dispatch centers in each locality accept emergency text messages by July 2020. The law was spearheaded by a group of high school students in Fairfax County in 2018 as part of a U.S. government class assignment, The Washington Post reported at the time.
According to the Federal Communications Commission, federal regulations require that all wireless carriers in the country be able to deliver emergency text messages to 911 call centers.
In addition to granting greater accessibility to those with hearing impairments, the text to 911 option also allows individuals to contact emergency dispatchers discreetly. Foster said the feature might help keep victims of domestic abuse or a home invasion safe by allowing them to contact the authorities without alerting the assailant.
“If you're in a dangerous situation, and it would jeopardize your life to make that phone call, then that's absolutely a time to send a text message to 911,” Foster said.
Still, emergency dispatchers are encouraging residents only to use text to 911 as a last resort. It's an approach summed up in a simple motto: Call if you can, Text if you can't.
“We don't want people to overwhelm that part of the system,” Foster said. “And so it's always better to call 911 because we are able to get the information sometimes a little bit quicker when we have you on the phone.”
Officials are also asking people who text 911 to provide a specific address when sending a message for emergency assistance. Dispatchers are able to see a rough geographical location through the text message system but are not automatically provided an exact address. Officials are also asking residents to stick to plain and precise language so dispatchers can work efficiently.
“Abbreviations or emojis are not gonna work well with this process,” Foster said. “We really need people to just be clear and plain about exactly what's happening.”
Richard Chumney covers Liberty University for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5547.
