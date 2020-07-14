'Text to 911' now available in Lynchburg region

The new text to 911 system is part of a larger effort to upgrade dispatch centers across the state. The new texting system — and other upgrades, including a longer-term project to replace copper telephone wires with a fiber-optic network — is paid for by a $631,000 state grant.

The texting upgrade was mandated as part of a state law requiring that dispatch centers in each locality accept emergency text messages by July 2020. The law was spearheaded by a group of high school students in Fairfax County in 2018 as part of a U.S. government class assignment, The Washington Post reported at the time.

According to the Federal Communications Commission, federal regulations require that all wireless carriers in the country be able to deliver emergency text messages to 911 call centers.

In addition to granting greater accessibility to those with hearing impairments, the text to 911 option also allows individuals to contact emergency dispatchers discreetly. Foster said the feature might help keep victims of domestic abuse or a home invasion safe by allowing them to contact the authorities without alerting the assailant.

“If you're in a dangerous situation, and it would jeopardize your life to make that phone call, then that's absolutely a time to send a text message to 911,” Foster said.