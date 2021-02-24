Text-to-911 service launched in Bedford County

A text-to-911 service is now available in Bedford County, the Bedford County Emergency Communications Department announced Tuesday.

The launch of this service has been in the works for about a year, said Judson Smith, director of the Bedford County Emergency Communications Department.

Text-to-911 services are in the process of becoming a mandate in Virginia, and localities have been required to obtain necessary equipment in anticipation of launching the service as part of Virginia’s “Next Generation 911” initiative. Bedford County is joining several other regional localities in the text-to-911 development, Smith said, including the City of Lynchburg, and Campbell and Amherst counties. The text to 9-1-1 system cost $50,000 to implement in Bedford County and was fully covered by a state grant.

This service is for emergency situations only, such as when speaking aloud would jeopardize an individual’s safety, if a medical emergency is preventing speech, if the caller is deaf or hard of hearing, or the caller is speech impaired. It is a crime to text or call 911 with a false report or prank.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}