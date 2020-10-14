Thanks to push in athletic department, nearly all UL teams registered to vote this November

There’s a philosophy among the men’s basketball team at University of Lynchburg, a simple few words the group discusses often and aims to apply daily. Let’s not just talk about it, they say — “Let’s be about it.”
Talk is important. After all, discussions about tough issues, like the killing of George Floyd and what “true brotherhood” among a group of diverse individuals should resemble, were the starting point of a movement at the Lakeside Drive school.
As they live through a volatile period of America’s history, the group sees the opportunity to be an engine for change. To talk about what should change, then to take practical steps in being part of that change.
“Let’s get involved,” coach Hilliary Scott said of his message to his players upon their return to campus in August.
And so they did. As did throngs of other athletes at the school, which make up about 25% of the university population.
Soon after getting back to Lynchburg, the men’s basketball players pledged to use their voices in a practical way — by voting in the general election that is less than three weeks away.
The group was the first to have 100% of student-athletes on the team registered to vote. The dominoes in the rest of the athletic department toppled over after that.
As of Tuesday afternoon, all but two of Lynchburg’s teams had complete participation among players in the athletic department’s push to be fully registered to vote.
“It shows that we wanted to do something,” basketball player Israel Lockamy said, “and we got it done.”
Lockamy, a North Carolina native, will head back to the Raleigh area to mark his ballot on Nov. 3.
“I’m excited,” said Lockamy, one of more than 500 athletes at UL, and one of more than 450 athletes registered to vote.
The senior and vice president for connection of the school’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee is part of the majority of newly registered athletes at UL — most of them will be casting their first vote for president.
“I believe that my vote matters,” added Lockamy, a 21-year-old. Lockamy and his fellow UL athlete voters are part of a Gen Z population that makes up 1 in 10 eligible voters this year, according to the Pew Research Center.
That’s why, said Ellen Druebbisch, a senior on the women’s tennis team and president of UL’s SAAC, it’s “really important that we register to vote,” and it’s why she’s grateful to be part of a university community and athletic department devoted to that cause.
“We have a big voice in this nation,” she added. “[Having athletes at UL register shows we] really care about our future and what we want for this country.”
Druebbisch’s team followed the lead of the men’s basketball program. Initially, Scott said his players were “all for it,” and coaches of other sports at UL jumped on board quickly, too.
“We kind of hit the ground running from there,” Scott said.
Coaches each encouraged their teams individually to register, then reported back to the athletic office once all players on their teams had accomplished the task. The department kept the momentum going by posting updates on social media.
Scott and his coaching staff also met with all their players to ensure they’d not only registered, but understood the voting process in this different election cycle. So players voting outside Lynchburg in their hometowns, learned where they should vote on or before Election Day, and those who plan to vote via mail got all the pieces in place for that, too.
Coaches at UL say they never talked about for whom players should vote, only about the importance of voting.
Scott told his team about his lack of civic engagement in his early adulthood years.
“It took me many years to get in the mode of voting,” he said. Maybe, if there were a similar registration push when he was in college, “I would’ve built some better habits,” he said.
Having athletes registered to cast a ballot on Election Day now that they’re eligible, then, ensures players “have some skin in the game” when it comes to their future.
While she knows not all athletes at UL have the same views politically, Druebbish knows making the effort to vote is a signal that these players “are taking the initiative to stand up for what we believe in.”
Scott said he encouraged athletes to be informed voters; to take advantage of the information they have at their fingertips — a luxury not as available when he first began voting — as they aim to figure out their political views and choose candidates for national, statewide and local elections.
Across town at Liberty University, a couple teams have made similar voting pledges.
As part of an athletic department-wide “Created Equally” initiative dedicated to ensuring the value of student-athletes, the men’s basketball and football teams worked to get as many of their athletes registered to vote as possible.
“With everything going on with social inequality, political division in our nation, I do believe that is a great foot forward that those two teams have done in making that a priority,” said Butch Jefferson, associate athletic director for student-athlete engagement and development.
The department also recently partnered with Florida State to provide a virtual voter education session to athletes, according to Jefferson.
Teams in the area show they’re committed to moving the country forward via their voter registration efforts, Lockamy, the UL athlete, said. And knowing the significant stakes a presidential election carries, Lockamy said he hopes the dedication of he and his fellow athletes to the cause serves as a model.
“We do want to set an example in the [Old Dominion Athletic} Conference,” Lockamy said of the league UL competes in, “but also across the country.”
