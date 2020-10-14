Thanks to push in athletic department, nearly all UL teams registered to vote this November

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Druebbisch’s team followed the lead of the men’s basketball program. Initially, Scott said his players were “all for it,” and coaches of other sports at UL jumped on board quickly, too.

“We kind of hit the ground running from there,” Scott said.

Coaches each encouraged their teams individually to register, then reported back to the athletic office once all players on their teams had accomplished the task. The department kept the momentum going by posting updates on social media.

Scott and his coaching staff also met with all their players to ensure they’d not only registered, but understood the voting process in this different election cycle. So players voting outside Lynchburg in their hometowns, learned where they should vote on or before Election Day, and those who plan to vote via mail got all the pieces in place for that, too.

Coaches at UL say they never talked about for whom players should vote, only about the importance of voting.

Scott told his team about his lack of civic engagement in his early adulthood years.

“It took me many years to get in the mode of voting,” he said. Maybe, if there were a similar registration push when he was in college, “I would’ve built some better habits,” he said.