The BackYard continues to grow with another food truck

The Dough Bird food truck will open at The BackYard in Forest this month.

Another food truck is opening at The BackYard in Forest off U.S. 221 near Kroger, this one selling pizza and wings.

Dough Bird co-owner Samir Elazazy said the truck will open later this month.

“We are opening Dough Bird food truck because we feel it will be a great addition to The BackYard family,” Elazazy said.

“Pizza and wings are family favorites, and we hope we can be a place for family and friends to come enjoy a delicious meal. We are passionate about serving the best quality and tasty food to our customers and are looking forward to opening day,” Elazazy said.

Another food truck, Noms, is set to open there March 18, offering popcorn, garlic knots, nachos and giant pretzels.

 

