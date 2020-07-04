The 'big time': Ronnie Roberts Senior Classic offers recent senior baseball players chance at closure

“We grew up around the area coming to watch the Hillcats games and wanting to be out here playing,” Amherst’s Tyler Hargis said. “Now, some of us get that chance. It’s really awesome. I’m really enjoying it.”

Brown said the atmosphere energized him and his teammates, comparing the night to what he and Brookville saw in 2019 during their state tournament run.

“The energy here, it’s matching up to some of the games we got to play late in our season last year,” Brown said.

The special jerseys and caps, adorned with a Ronnie Roberts Senior Classic logo, set the mood. Red, white and blue bases and Hillcats logos set the patriotic mood. And seeing their faces up on the big video board helped complete the unique feel for the high school players.

“This is big time,” said Barbara Holloran, Brookville grad Brennan Abbot’s grandmother.

Players, who’d been able to see live pitching and field ground balls with something on the line only this week, would’ve jumped at the chance to play with friends and teammates again anytime, BHS coach Chris Glaize said. But that Saturday’s game was on July 4, a day normally reserved for the pros, made the event all the more special.