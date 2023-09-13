There will be new life breathed into the former Crown Sterling soon.

The Crown’s Ember is set to open its doors in early 2024, owner Chris England said Wednesday.

England purchased the Crown Sterling property at 6120 Fort Ave. in October 2022 and has been planning its revival ever since.

“At the time, was unsure what I was going to do with it,” he said. “Obviously, being in the restaurant business, my first instinct was to do what we ended up doing now and that is to create the Crown’s Ember. We knew the project was going to be quite a large undertaking since the building is 50 years old, it needed a lot of work.”

The Crown Sterling, an iconic steakhouse, announced it would permanently close in October 2021. Jamie Bragg, who owned the restaurant with his wife, Missy, for nine years, said they closed for multiple reasons, citing labor shortages, increased market prices and his own personal health.

England, who also owns The Dahlia and Clubhouse Sports Bar Restaurant & Grill, said the vision for the new restaurant is to pay homage to the Crown Sterling’s legacy while bringing in fresh, modern elements to attract a new generation of patrons.

The name, “The Crown’s Ember,” symbolizes the restaurant’s commitment to continuing the tradition of cooking over a charcoal grill. It represents an ember of charcoal still glowing from the original Crown Sterling. England said he aims to retain the nostalgic sentiment associated with the Crown while catering to a younger demographic.

The core of the Crown’s Ember will remain a steakhouse, with the famous charcoal grill and salad bar intact. The host choice and many original dishes with their authentic recipes also will be preserved, offering customers a taste of the original Crown experience, he said.

One major change involves the transformation of the former party room into an upscale bar and lounge area. Outdoor seating will wrap around the building’s exterior, accessible from the bar for a seasonal patio experience. The overall goal is to create a vibrant, open and welcoming atmosphere, England said.

During the renovation stage, the entire building has been gutted and remodeled, but the original woodwork is being refurbished and retained, preserving the restaurant’s historical charm. The addition of a large glass window on one side of the building facing Fenwick Drive will introduce natural light, creating a brighter and more inviting ambiance.

Construction is currently on schedule, with completion expected by the end of the year. The Crown’s Ember plans to open its doors to the public in the middle of the first quarter of 2024.

England said he has sought guidance from key figures associated with the original Crown Sterling, including a former general manager and the original owner from 1970 to 2000, who have been actively involved in the project, sharing their insights and memories.

England, a Lynchburg native, expressed his deep emotional attachment to the Crown Sterling, a cherished landmark in the city.

“I spent my childhood days going there for birthdays, I spent my high school days going there for the Ring Dance and prom and more recently the occasional night out with the wife,” he said. “I guess I have somewhat of an emotional attachment to it. It’s so rich in history and is a landmark here.”

He said preserving its legacy and adapting it for the future is essential, both from a business and emotional standpoint.

He encourages the community to stay updated on the restaurant’s progress through its website at thecrownsember.restaurant. Additionally, he said visitors can follow the restaurant’s Facebook page for the latest updates and announcements as it prepares to open its doors to the public.