'The definition of resiliency and kindness': Amherst grad thankful, hopeful four years after surviving car wreck

Hernandez said she doesn’t have much memory of the incident. She was airlifted to the University of Virginia Medical Center, where she said she spent a few months before transferring to a children’s hospital in Norfolk.

“At [the UVa hospital] they said I kept moving uncontrollably,” Hernandez said. “My hands would just spasm and so would my legs. I could not walk and I could not speak either until I got to Norfolk.”

She recalled the physical therapy she underwent at the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters in Norfolk, regaining speech and learning to walk again, a process she said seemed like she completely forgot about. A walker helped in regain mobility, she said, and a special bike also aided in the therapy.

“It helped me move my legs more,” she said of using the bike on rides down the hallways. “It was hard for me because I had a feeding tube in my stomach.”

She used the walker during her return home from the Norfolk hospital, a special celebration her family organized with balloons and food. Being back at her home on Virginia 151 in the Clifford community was different as she had become accustomed to months of hospital life and doctors.