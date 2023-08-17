Starting Thursday, River Ridge mall guests can come get a taste of what’s to come at The Golden Honey by shopping at its pop-up shop on select dates this month.

This preview of The Golden Honey’s full offerings will include apparel, accessories and home décor, for both men and women, a news release states.

The pop-up shop will be located right next door to The Golden Honey’s upcoming location inside River Ridge on the West End.

Hours are: Aug. 17 to 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Aug. 20 from noon to 6 p.m.; Aug. 25 to 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Aug. 27 from noon to 6 p.m.