'The greatest thing you can give is your time': Madison Heights pastor reflects on Big Brother's influence

Destin Tanner will describe himself as having been a troubled youth who got suspended often in school and never imagined he’d grow up to be anything.
His teachers told him he’d be in jail by the time he was 25. One even told him if he didn’t change his behavior, he’d be dead by 25.
Now 30, Tanner is the lead pastor of Inspiration Church in Madison Heights and father to four children he's raising with his wife, who works alongside him in the ministry.
And he said he owes it all to a man he called his Big Brother but whom he now calls dad.
Tanner grew up in Lynchburg's White Rock Hill and joined Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Virginia when he was 9. His grandparents, who raised him, wanted him to have a positive influence in his life.
He said his grandfather was a positive role model but worked two jobs to support the family, so Tanner didn’t see him much.
Tanner tested into the Gifted Opportunities (GO) Center located inside R.S. Payne Elementary School in the third grade. He was smart, but he struggled with a bad temper and issues with rejection stemming from his parents not being around, he said.
“I grew up around crack cocaine, guns and violence, and my guidance counselor spoke with my grandmother and suggested I get a Big Brother,” he said.
Twenty years ago, Tanner was matched with Anthony Beatty, now 56, who had no children of his own but wanted to give his time to help the youth in his community.
At the time, Beatty was working at the Lynchburg General Hospital when recruiters came in one day to raise awareness about BBBS.
“It seemed like a good thing at the time, so I went up and talked to the lady who explained the program and said it would be about 30 minutes each week to make a commitment,” he said.
Tanner and Beatty clicked from the moment they first were introduced.
At the time, Beatty didn’t have a car and would take the bus to see Tanner at school. The two would work on homework, play checkers or play basketball in the gym.
“We just had good discussions, and my impression of him was that he was real smart. He just needed someone to mentor to him and needed someone who was older to be a positive influence on his life,” Beatty said.
At first, Tanner said he was reserved when meeting Beatty.
“I was skeptical because I just didn't know him and didn't know anything about him,” Tanner said. “At that point, people had come in and out of my life before and I didn’t respect authority figures.”
Tanner said consistency, showing up and being there are the most important traits to maintain while helping out with the youth.
“Toys come and go, money comes and goes. That stuff is cool, but most kids just want someone to be there and show up,” he said. “The greatest thing you can give someone is your time.”
Because his grandfather was gone a lot, Tanner said Beatty was the first man in his life to take the time to listen, care and talk to him about what was going on in his life.
“He was so positive, he never got angry at me, he never raised his voice, he was always just there,” he said. “And I began to trust him because he loved me for who I was. There were no conditions to it.”
As Tanner got older and would occasionally get into trouble, Beatty never scolded him but would tell him, “I love and trust you.”
“I was always encouraging him and wouldn’t condemn him,” Beatty said.
Beatty, who doesn’t have any children on his own, remembers the day when Tanner asked him if he could call him “Dad.”
“I said yes because I already considered him as my son,” he said.
Tanner still calls Beatty “Dad” and Tanner's four children call him “Pa Pa.”
“You know, I look back over our relationship, and he has grown in his relationships with people and in his relationship with his family and me, and it makes me proud that we developed a good relationship, because I always try to be an encouragement with him, even today, with him as a pastor,” Beatty said. “It’s just been a blessing to me. He always says that I’ve encouraged him but he’s encouraged me too.”
Beatty is proud to have made a positive influence on Tanner and to have someone to call his son.
“You can be a blessing to someone who is not your blood relative,” he said. “It doesn’t take much. Whatever you have to give is always a good thing to pass along, you may not think it’s much, but just that time spent with them, encouraging them and showing them the way they should go is all they need.”
Tanner said he’s the man he is today because of the influence Beatty had on him.
“He was never disappointed in me and it meant everything to me, and for someone like me who got ridiculed, criticized, judged, I was never understood. Anger is a secondary emotion for hurt and pain, and people would never try to figure out why I felt that way, and he would sit and listen to me and he taught me what character was and how to do the right thing,” he said.
Twenty years later, Tanner now sits on the board of directors for the organization that introduced him to Beatty.
Ash Gorman, executive director for Big Brothers Big Sisters, said Tanner joined the board in April and will be speaking at this year’s breakfast Oct. 14.
“This is the ultimate success story,” Gorman said. “This is the absolute pinnacle of what someone in my profession wants to see. We want to see someone who came from the wrong side, they came through the program, their life is enriching and productive and they are great people. And now they realized, ‘I have a voice, I have experiences to share, I want to get involved and affect other kids the way that this organization affected me.’”