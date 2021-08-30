'The greatest thing you can give is your time': Madison Heights pastor reflects on Big Brother's influence

Beatty is proud to have made a positive influence on Tanner and to have someone to call his son.

“You can be a blessing to someone who is not your blood relative,” he said. “It doesn’t take much. Whatever you have to give is always a good thing to pass along, you may not think it’s much, but just that time spent with them, encouraging them and showing them the way they should go is all they need.”

Tanner said he’s the man he is today because of the influence Beatty had on him.

“He was never disappointed in me and it meant everything to me, and for someone like me who got ridiculed, criticized, judged, I was never understood. Anger is a secondary emotion for hurt and pain, and people would never try to figure out why I felt that way, and he would sit and listen to me and he taught me what character was and how to do the right thing,” he said.

Twenty years later, Tanner now sits on the board of directors for the organization that introduced him to Beatty.

Ash Gorman, executive director for Big Brothers Big Sisters, said Tanner joined the board in April and will be speaking at this year’s breakfast Oct. 14.

“This is the ultimate success story,” Gorman said. “This is the absolute pinnacle of what someone in my profession wants to see. We want to see someone who came from the wrong side, they came through the program, their life is enriching and productive and they are great people. And now they realized, ‘I have a voice, I have experiences to share, I want to get involved and affect other kids the way that this organization affected me.’”

