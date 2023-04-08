Lynchburg solely exists because of the James River and so much American history is tied to the waterway, said Doug Harvey, who retired as the Lynchburg Museum’s director in 2017.

“Our community is a creature of the James River, that it's the only reason any of us are here,” he said.

Harvey, a native of Campbell County, said his two greatest passions in life have been history and water.

“So I spent most of my early years in the creek and in the woods so I’m a longtime water rat and always been a fisherman and an explorer of waterways,” he said. “It’s been an intimate part of my life and a lot of my career, working for the museum, my office was 100 yards from the river.”

For thousands of years, wildlife and Native Americans crossed the James River at a shallow ford where the pedestrian bridge to Percival’s Island is today. The Lynch family created a ferry nearby and from there a settlement grew, then a town and then a city in 1852 that grew to a community of 80,000 people today.

Harvey will speak about the James River at the University of Lynchburg on April 12 from 10 a.m. to noon as part of the university’s LIFE@Lynchburg series which began last fall.

Sarah Rhodes, director of donor relations at the university, said LIFE@Lynchburg offers not-for-credit learning opportunities for community members age 50 and older.

The program features weekly presentations on a variety of engaging topics, taught by current and retired faculty and staff members or area educators and presenters. Ten classes are offered each semester with Harvey’s talk on Wednesday being the last for the spring. The next session takes place in September.

“We've already started booking classes for next academic year and every week the members come and they're really engaged and excited,” she said. “A lot of them bring notebooks and take copious notes and we have really robust Q & A sessions because the program was really meant to be driven by them.”

The university sends out surveys asking what topics they’re interested in learning about and forms the curriculum around that.

LIFE@Lynchburg offers an annual membership rate for both fall and spring courses at $150, a semester rate at $85 and for those who want to attend one class at a time, there’s a $12 fee.

“Doug was top of my mind when we first started looking classes,” she said. “I thought he would be great, given his experience with the Lynchburg Museum System.”

In 2007, Congress proclaimed the James “America’s Founding River,” Harvey said.

The river has been witness to the Spanish colony that preceded Jamestown, the first permanent English settlement in America, and the beginnings of our representative democratic government, he said. The first enslaved people brought to America arrived by the river and the Civil War battles and fall of Richmond in 1865 invoked the end of slavery.

At different times, the James has been Lynchburg’s pathway to the world, water supply, the dump, food supply, power supply, sewer, playground and a battleground.

“It's our recreation, all our canoers, kayakers, fishermen, tubers, a lot of people have gone back to the river. It's a lot cleaner. In my youth, we understood that the river was very polluted and so we didn't go there,” he said.

It has also generated power, he said.

“There’s a bunch of dams upstream from Lynchburg all the way up to Big Island and they’ve been used to generate electricity. So we are connected to it in multiple ways,” he said. “We take it for granted, we cross the bridge and don’t think about where that river is going and what has it done and what is it doing for us today.”

Rhodes said the program still is in its infancy but it’s been well received so far.

“I've gotten a lot of great feedback from our members, by just telling me how grateful they are to have continuing education opportunities,” she said. “We've had members who have been recently widowed, and this is their first real outing back into the community. It's just been great to see people making friends and making connections. It's really a joy to watch them participate and become more and more engaged every week.”