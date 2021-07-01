'The legacy continues': Lynchburg mechanic retiring after 51 years, leaving family business in son's hands

Similarly, Kent, 53, fell into the business just after high school, but was coming to the garage since he could walk. Lavaughn said as early when he was 2 years old, she would pack him lunch, put him in little coveralls and let him go to work with his dad, which was all he wanted to do.

"It's been a way of life now," Kent said. His own children were raised in the waiting room. Lavaughn would watch them during the day, just two "pack n' plays" and the children always underfoot.

She said people still come in and ask after the kids — it's that kind of that community makes the place so special, she said.

The photos on the wall are a mural of a lifetime — from two generations growing up at the garage to a younger Phillips holding a bandaged hand after an unfortunate run-in with a table saw and a picture of the old '57 Chevrolet that Phillips and Kent came into the garage at night to restore.

"It's hard to wrap up 50 years in five minutes," Kent said, and though he will miss having his dad at his side in the garage, it won't be too tough of an adjustment to take the helm. "It’s something I’ve always done, so it will be like second nature.”