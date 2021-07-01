'The legacy continues': Lynchburg mechanic retiring after 51 years, leaving family business in son's hands

After more than 50 years in business, the Phillips family shares the space easily, sitting in a loose semicircle in the front lobby of Phillips Wheel Alignment in Lynchburg, navigating the ringing phone, the transient customers and the come-and-go of the other mechanics with ease.
A customer stopped by to drop off a chocolate Bundt cake through the glass partition on an afternoon in June, a 'thank you' and a going-away gift in light of owner Randall "Skeeter" Phillips' impending retirement. Lavaughn Phillips received the cake with a smile, and Sherry Dean and Kent Phillips chimed in from the background with "Oh, thank you" and a "Now, isn't that sweet."
"You made our day," Lavaughn said. "We have some good customers."
Skeeter Phillips; his wife, Lavaughn; son, Kent; and daughter, Sherry Dean, are about to celebrate 51 years since Phillips Wheel Alignment opened and, at the same time, Skeeter Phillips' retirement, with his final day at the shop on Friday after founding the company more than half a century ago.
It's the end of an era, and Lavaughn Phillips admitted she never thought this day would actually come. Skeeter has been trying to retire since he was 55, she said. Now, at 81, he is ready to officially pass the mantle to Kent, who has been working at the shop for 35 years.
The shop opened in February 1970 with the money from a single paycheck and with two babies at home. It was a one-bay garage on Jefferson Street downtown, and sepia-toned photos hanging in the waiting room show an adolescent Kent leaning up against the garage doors, near the curb where he used to sit and drink Yoo-hoo while his dad worked.
"He asked me to keep the books for him until he found a bookkeeper," Lavaughn said of Skeeter. "But 51 years later, he's still looking."
With Lavaughn handling the books, Sherry Dean working in the front office and Kent ready to run the garage, it's a family business — the kind Dean said you "don't see that much anymore."
They moved to their current location on Norma Street off Memorial Avenue in 1977, and Phillips remembered the trepidation of building the garage and looking toward an uncertain future.
"I was working by myself and scared to death, thinking, 'How am I going to pay for this big building all myself?'" he said. "But it all worked out. I think I remember that more than anything else."
Phillips said he opened the shop because he wanted to work for himself. He spent nights fixing cars while also working a day job until he could start the business, and said in a way, "It's about all I know."
As scary as the beginning was, Lavaughn Phillips said the business has become a focal point in their lives.
“Everything kind of fell into place, but it was a lot of hard work along the way,” she said.
The shop on Norma Street started as two bays but has been built out — expanding from wheel alignment and state inspections to general auto repair, and from a tiny office space, to a waiting room and enough space to equip everyone.
Similarly, Kent, 53, fell into the business just after high school, but was coming to the garage since he could walk. Lavaughn said as early when he was 2 years old, she would pack him lunch, put him in little coveralls and let him go to work with his dad, which was all he wanted to do.
"It's been a way of life now," Kent said. His own children were raised in the waiting room. Lavaughn would watch them during the day, just two "pack n' plays" and the children always underfoot.
She said people still come in and ask after the kids — it's that kind of that community makes the place so special, she said.
The photos on the wall are a mural of a lifetime — from two generations growing up at the garage to a younger Phillips holding a bandaged hand after an unfortunate run-in with a table saw and a picture of the old '57 Chevrolet that Phillips and Kent came into the garage at night to restore.
"It's hard to wrap up 50 years in five minutes," Kent said, and though he will miss having his dad at his side in the garage, it won't be too tough of an adjustment to take the helm. "It’s something I’ve always done, so it will be like second nature.”
Phillips said he will miss the people the most, customers who have been coming to them for decades, and with whom they've built true friendships.
Among them is Stephen Southall, 75, who has been bringing his car to the shop since the late '70s.
On Friday, Southall will be Skeeter Phillips' last customer — a special request he made when he learned of Phillips' retirement.
"It was just sort of sentimental," Southall said. "He's done so much for me."
It's the honesty and professionalism that drew him to the shop, he said, but over the years, he has developed a deep relationship with the family, and though he will keep going once Phillips retires, he wants to get one last alignment from the man himself.
“It goes just beyond hiring someone to work on your car, it’s someone you can call to talk and know they are giving you good advice,” he said. “It’s rare.”
Up until his final day at the shop, Skeeter Phillips was hands on, and in one of his final weeks in June, had a car up on the hydraulic lift, aligning the front end in navy coveralls and with a quiet contentment.
“I know it’s time, but it’s very emotional,” Lavaughn said of her husband's retirement.
With the four of them there, it's been a "home away from home," Dean said, somewhere they've thrown parties, celebrated milestones and created lifelong friendships.