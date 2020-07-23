The many faces of Patrick Henry's Red Hill

The law office still stands in its original structure, though stripped of some of the amenities, such as running water, Lucy had installed when she lived there. It is air conditioned to protect the artifacts.

Patrick Henry’s original house would have faced the Roanoke River but the reconstructed version was built facing the wrong way.

Only three elements of the rebuilt home are original to Patrick Henry’s time: Bricks used in its foundation unearthed from the ashes of the fire, the lower of the two door hinges on the front door, and one mantelpiece that wasn’t in the house at the time of the blaze.

“This mantel survived the fire because Lucy didn’t like it,” Curtis said, of the simple yet elegantly carved dogwood blossom on the mantel in the room set up as a dining area. The piece had been moved into the law office before the blaze. “The size of the house — you can imagine the inside was very beautiful. Lucy — this definitely didn’t fit her style.”

The law office remains original.

One room serves as the law office and contains two desks, one that dates back to the founding father and one that stems from his son’s time. The neighboring room holds cots where the older boys slept during Patrick Henry’s time.