The many faces of Patrick Henry's Red Hill

Standing at the crest of the hill at Patrick Henry’s Red Hill in Brookneal offers vistas of the Roanoke River and rolling hills spanning out in three counties.
“When Patrick bought this place, he called it the garden spot of the world,” said Caitlin Curtis, director of education and donor systems for Patrick Henry’s Red Hill. “Looking out, you can see Campbell, Charlotte and Halifax counties from here.”
The 1,000-acre estate in some ways looks much like it did when the oft-forgotten founding father called it home — but not entirely.
Henry’s house, for instance, is a bit bigger than it was in 1794 — a mistake made when the home was rebuilt in the 1950s after a fire destroyed the much larger version of the house Henry’s great granddaughter created.
Patrick Henry best was remembered for his speech in St. John’s Church in 1775, where he cried “give me liberty or give me death” to spur the crowd to revolt against British rule. He also fought for the Bill of rights, and served five terms as Virginia’s governor.
“We call him the forgotten father because he never was president,” Curtis said. “Jefferson and Washington, they have their big homes, but Patrick was also important in the revolutionary period. He got Virginia really moving, inciting people with his ‘Give me liberty or give me death’ speech to fight against British rule.”
He fathered 17 children over the course of two marriages. Patrick Henry and his second wife, Dorothea, moved their family from nearby Long Island to the plantation in 1794 and into a basic one and a half-story farmhouse.
At times, 14 children lived there.
Children too young to climb the ladder to the loft stayed in the main bedchambers with their parents. The older ones climbed the ladder into the loft, where cots were spread across the floor, and the oldest boys slept in Patrick Henry’s law office.
“As you can imagine, it was extremely crowded,” Curtis said.
Inside the front door is a hand-painted floor cloth featuring a compass medallion painted in golds and blacks.
When Patrick Henry died in his bedchambers in 1799, the estate was given to two of his sons, Edward and John. John Henry, who ultimately took over Red Hill, was just 3 when his father died.
Alongside his will, Patrick Henry left a note, according to the historic site’s webpage.
“Whether America’s independence ‘will prove a Blessing or a Curse,’ Henry continued in his message to posterity, ‘will depend on the Use our people make of the Blessings which a gracious God hath bestowed on us. If they are wise, they will be great and happy. If they are of a contrary Character, they will be miserable. Righteousness alone can exalt them as a Nation. Reader! whoever thou art, remember this, and in thy Sphere, practice Virtue thyself, and encourage it in others. P. HENRY,’” according to redhill.org.
John Henry and his bride, Elvira, were the first to add to the simple house and it’s their version of Red Hill that greets visitors today.
The couple built the projection off the right-hand side, called the hyphen; and the slanted-roofed project on the left, called the lean-to.
John and Elvira lived at Red Hill their entire married lives and are buried on the grounds in the family cemetery.
John Henry’s obituary noted, “It was not the disposition of Mr. Jno. Henry to engage in the turmoils of public life. In the employments of his beautiful plantation, in the rearing of a large and intelligent family, and in the gentle pursuits of literature, he spent a peaceful and honorable life.”
John left the estate to his son, William Wirt Henry, who never moved in full time but continued to have the property maintained. When he died, William left the house to three of his four children, excluding his daughter, Lucy Henry Harrison.
Lucy was omitted from her father’s will “... not because I do not love her as much as my other children, but because she has already a larger estate than what I estimate my estate at.”
But Lucy, then a wealthy widow, wanted to live in her family’s home so she bought out her siblings and converted the modest farmhouse into an 18-room mansion, the footprint of which still can be seen on the grounds today, Curtis said.
Architect Charles Barton Keen took Lucy’s simple family home and turned it into an opulent mansion, with ornately carved mantelpieces, a curved grand staircase and vibrant wallpapers. The mansion was symmetrical, with a colonial style central portion and two wings — one of which was the original family home and the other crafted to mirror it.
Construction was completed in 1911, but Lucy and her sister Elizabeth Lyons, would only live there eight years before a massive fire destroyed the house and many irreplaceable family possessions.
“It burned completely to the ground,” Curtis said. “It burned so quickly she was only able to get a few changes of clothes out of the upstairs and some furniture she was able to move herself out onto the lawn.”
Years before the blaze, Lucy auctioned off the corner chair in which Patrick Henry died, as well as a copy of his Stamp Act resolution and the Thomas Sully portrait of the patriot, which ultimately saved these relics.
Lucy never rebuilt, instead choosing to spend the last 25 years of her life living in the law office.
She died childless in 1944. The estate had fallen into a state of disrepair following Lucy’s death, Curtis said. World War II was ending and no one really had the means to care for such a large property, which at one time encompassed 3,000 acres but now stands at 1,000.
Shortly thereafter, the Patrick Henry Memorial Foundation was established and took over the property.
The foundation was formed by a group of people who thought protecting Patrick Henry’s homesite was important, so they set about raising money to save it. The group got a huge boost when philanthropist Eugene Casey stumbled upon it while dropping his daughter off at Randolph-Macon Woman’s College. He told the foundation if they raised $500,000, he would match it dollar for dollar. It took five years but they succeeded.
“This site is really unique because it never really left the Henry family’s hands until the foundation took it over,” Curtis said. “By 1957, the house was rebuilt.”
Stanhope Johnson was selected as the architect to recreate the original home because he served as an architect aide when the mansion was constructed.
“He was sure he knew what the Henry house looked like when he lived here,” Curtis said. “However, we now know he wasn’t completely correct. When he built the house, he added the lean-to and the hyphen thinking that is what Patrick had when, in reality, it would have been the story and a half structure.”
The house simply is too big for what Patrick Henry lived in but Curtis said it’s a good mix of the original and what John Henry had expanded it to.
The law office still stands in its original structure, though stripped of some of the amenities, such as running water, Lucy had installed when she lived there. It is air conditioned to protect the artifacts.
Patrick Henry’s original house would have faced the Roanoke River but the reconstructed version was built facing the wrong way.
Only three elements of the rebuilt home are original to Patrick Henry’s time: Bricks used in its foundation unearthed from the ashes of the fire, the lower of the two door hinges on the front door, and one mantelpiece that wasn’t in the house at the time of the blaze.
“This mantel survived the fire because Lucy didn’t like it,” Curtis said, of the simple yet elegantly carved dogwood blossom on the mantel in the room set up as a dining area. The piece had been moved into the law office before the blaze. “The size of the house — you can imagine the inside was very beautiful. Lucy — this definitely didn’t fit her style.”
The law office remains original.
One room serves as the law office and contains two desks, one that dates back to the founding father and one that stems from his son’s time. The neighboring room holds cots where the older boys slept during Patrick Henry’s time.
“There were 11 to 14 kids on the property and at least half of them were boys. Patrick Henry also took in his nephew …” Curtis said. “If you do the math, three to four per bed, it’s likely some of them were sleeping outside.”
The children — including the girls — were educated in the law office. Curtis said that was important to Henry as one of his sisters was widowed and used her education to run the plantation after her husband’s death.
A reconstruction of the original kitchen sits adjacent to the house and still serves as a working kitchen where docents prepare meals. During Patrick Henry’s time, though, serving as the cook was dangerous as embers could catch cook Critty’s skirts during hearth cooking, which involved setting spider pots over burned down embers. The kitchen burned down about every five years.
A cabin behind held the once enslaved and later emancipated Harrison. After emancipation, Harrison chose to stay on the property and was trained as a coachman. His cabin was rebuilt but some of the wood was rotten so it now is 2 feet shorter on each side than it originally stood.
Sitting in front of the main house is the massive Osage orange tree, reaching more than 60 feet tall and with branches spanning more than 88 feet. The tree is more than 350 years old — predating Patrick Henry — and it is not native to this area. It’s origin is a mystery.
Behind the house is the boxwood maze, though Curtis said it really is two half moons and not very maze-like. The plants date to about the 1840s, though some are even older.
The family cemetery remains on the property and Curtis noted Patrick and Dorothea’s graves underwent revision like the house did.
Patrick Henry was said to have been buried in an unmarked grave, but Curtis said there had to be a marker. The large white stone was added closer to when Dorothea died in the 1830s. Stones were added to bring it off the ground some time later.
While the forgotten founding father’s home was modest, Curtis said it was because Patrick Henry knew how to live within his means.
“Patrick was one of the few founding fathers to die debt free,” she said, “but you see how he lived — much more simply. Lucy did die with debt but you can see the way that she lived.”
Patrick Henry’s Red Hill is open on a limited basis, though the museum remains closed since its artifacts cannot be sanitized, and many events held at the estate have been canceled. For more information, visit redhill.org.
PHOTOS: The many faces of Patrick Henry’s Red Hill
Sidener is the special publications editor for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5539.
