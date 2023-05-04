The view of the Blue Ridge Mountains in all their glory on Rose Mill Road in Amherst County first caught the eye of Geri Dokos in 1999.

Twenty-four years later, she’s still enamored with the scenic surroundings she daily thanks God for when she wakes up in the morning.

“I tell everybody I meet it’s the most beautiful place in the world,” Dokos said.

Dokos has traveled across Europe, has seen the mountains while in Denver, Colorado and has a son in Los Angeles. Through all her travels, the secluded 240 acres she owns near Virginia 151 in northern Amherst County are the most gorgeous and captivating, she said.

“I come to this property and I think ‘there’s no more beautiful place,’” Dokos said.

The constantly changing colors of the trees, the vast range of sunset and sunrise views, and the privacy are features she cherishes and wants to share with others through an Airbnb.

Dokos started Rose Mill Manor, an Airbnb attraction, in a two-story home on the property in 2018. She lives in a house next door and is the process of registering the rental property on Vrbo, a vacation rental platform where homeowners list homes directly, similar to Airbnb.

Growing up near Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Dokos and her late husband Steve for years lived in Kingsmill Resort in Colonial Williamsburg. She recently sold her house there and was a restaurant owner in multiple locations, including Williamsburg.

She discovered the Rose Mill Road property through her stepfather, an Indiana native who retired from the Air Force and moved to that part of Amherst County.

“I saw this piece of property and I said ‘oh my God, it’s the most beautiful view,’” Dokos said.

The property is in close to Nelson County on the other side of the Piney River. Dokos said she plans to renovate a barn on the site and host weddings.

The Red Mill Manor home was vacant and in dire need of repairs when she first bought the property, Dokos said.

“I was going to knock it down, it was so ugly,” Dokos said during a walkthrough of the home. “I had to take nine layers of paint off these stairs by hand.”

The first time she walked in the home she recalled saying she’d never live there but later had a change of heart after giving the “eyesore” more attention.

“Then I started looking it and said ‘man, this has good bones. I can change this,’” Dokos said.

The home has five bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. A lover of decorating from her years of owning restaurants, Dokos has put her personal touch on the look and feel of the rooms and rustic nature of a farmhouse. She recalled looking through books of wallpaper and materials to make the home as attractive and appealing to guests.

Guests love the property as well and agree it is glorious, she said. Many often get a fire pit going and have family gatherings with people from all over who walk the grounds and venture out to the nearby Rose Mill trail.

Dokos said bachelorette parties have been held there and the horses she owns also are a popular draw for guests.

Her sister lives nearby in Amherst and has friends from Florida who visit and the group goes to local wineries and restaurants such as Vito’s in Amherst and have a lot of fun.

“We are both so in love with our properties,” Dokos said.

Guests will play music and enjoy the outdoors, often inviting her over to take part, she said.

“They have so much fun,” Dokos said. “They’re sweet as can be. I have some of the nicest guests.”

Dokos said she loves living in Amherst, a sentiment she repeats in her daily prayers.

“I just think it’s the most beautiful place on Earth, I really do,” she said. “I look out on this view and think ‘you couldn’t have given me anything better.’”

PHOTOS: 'The most beautiful place on Earth': Rose Hill Manor in Amherst boasts scenic views, rural charm

PHOTOS: 'The most beautiful place on Earth': Rose Mill Manor in Amherst boasts scenic views, rural charm Rose Mill Manor Rose Mill Manor Rose Mill Manor Rose Mill Manor Rose Mill Manor Rose Mill Manor Rose Mill Manor Rose Mill Manor Rose Mill Manor Rose Mill Manor Rose Mill Manor Rose Mill Manor Rose Mill Manor Rose Mill Manor Rose Mill Manor Rose Mill Manor Rose Mill Manor Rose Mill Manor Rose Mill Manor Rose Mill Manor Rose Mill Manor Rose Mill Manor Rose Mill Manor