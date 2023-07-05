It was a scorching day at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest as families and historians alike celebrated America’s 247th birthday, where children ran around with sno-cones, adults bounced from exhibit to exhibit learning history at each stop, and others ducked under a shade tree to avoid the sun, like the Weilands, who have made visiting the retreat their tradition for many years.

“We figured the most patriotic way of celebrating the day is out here listening to the reading [of the Declaration of Independence],” Nancy Weiland described as her reason for coming out, admitting that she and her husband, Luther, have “lost count” of how many times they’ve visited the third U.S. president and signer of the Declaration’s personal retreat home on the holiday through the years.

The Weilands were just one of hundreds of visitors who descended upon the property this Fourth of July, where exhibits scattered throughout the sprawling property gave attendees an opportunity to step back in time and learn a little bit about life during the late 1700s.

Scattered out over six areas of the property were numerous exhibits, all with ties to Revolutionary War-period activities, careers or goods. There were musicians playing the instruments and tunes of the revolution. David Gilmer, a flag expert, stood in front of a field of many flags representing the United States throughout the years, giving the history of each to anyone willing to bend an ear.

Archaeologists worked on the back side of one auxiliary building on the property, men hammered away at the blacksmith demonstration table, children tossed hoops through the air and, of course, took turns riding the ponies.

Lewis and Debbie Wright brought their grandchildren, Laylin, Gavin and Edyn, to the “historic” celebration at Poplar Forest, and added that it’s really special to have such a place right in their backyard.

“We love history, this is so good, and we get to see a lot of historical things here,” Debbie said.

Laylin, Gavin and Edyn said they enjoy the holiday because it means they’re out of school, but Gavin added he was looking forward to a fireworks display later in the night. Like most little girls, Edyn was astonished at the ponies, petitioning grandma, “Can we ride them?”

“Yes, you can,” Debbie responded.

At another exhibit, under a tent just steps away from the main house on the property sat a historical art vendor from Pennsylvania, the Whites, who said it was a “delight” to take part in the event at such a historic place.

“We were invited to come and share our historic paintings, since they tell the stories of places like this and the people that would have been here,” said Pamela White, adorned in Revolutionary War-period garb. “It’s really rewarding ... and as historic painters, we feel very strong about any historic site. And this one is particularly lovely.”

Another attendee, Frank Cairns, an immigrant from Ireland, who brought his wife, in-laws and four daughters to the festivities for the second time, has a different perspective on the event, he said.

“As an immigrant, I love seeing America take care of their historical features,” Cairns said. “And being able to show our children that even though we had amazing individuals in our country, they were not perfect. They were so human.”

Cairns said the coolest thing he learned Tuesday was how the forging process by blacksmiths has changed from what is done today.

“A lot of it’s the same,” he said. “It’s amazing that they were so skilled back that long ago. They knew maybe they didn’t know the metallurgy, but they knew the chemical reactions just from observations.”

Such exhibits allow attendees to take a step back in time and live as those who were around when America celebrated its birth in 1776.

And back under the shade tree, Nancy Weiland, a historical researcher by trade, said those lessons are ones that should never be forgotten.

“I think one of the things we remember today is the more we celebrate the history, the more people remember history,” she said. “I think that’s the big thing, is if we don’t celebrate how our history came to be then we forget it.

“And once you forget your history, your heritage is lost. You don’t remember history and you’re doomed to repeat it.”