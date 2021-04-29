 Skip to main content
The News & Advance earns more than 20 Virginia Press Association awards
The News & Advance earns more than 20 Virginia Press Association awards

The N&A building

The offices of The News & Advance on Wyndale Drive in Lynchburg.

The News & Advance's newsroom brought home 23 awards from the Virginia Press Association's annual News & Advertising Contest.

The press association each year recognizes newspapers around the commonwealth for exceptional writing, photography, multimedia projects, graphics, newspaper design and advertising.

The staff was recognized with a Best in Show award for Daily Presentation, the judge commenting, "[This] is a beautiful paper. The staff maximized excellent photography and writing with well-designed story packages that draw the reader in." 

Results were announced virtually this week. A list of award recipients is below.  

First place

Multimedia Report - Kendall Warner: 'God had a different plan for me'

Video - Kendall Warner: 'God had a different plan for me'

Front Page - Suzanne Schubert, Jon Ness: April 26, Sept. 19, Nov. 4

General Make-Up - Staff: Jan. 19, April 12, Nov. 11

Page Design - Suzanne Schubert: Nov. 8, March 12, April 26

Sports Feature Photo - Kendall Warner: Socially distanced Liberty basketball

Education Writing - Jamey Cross: Interest in private schools, High school bands, Learning during pandemic

General News Writing - Richard Chumney: Falwell Jr. resigns from Liberty University (10 stories in all)

Sports Writing Portfolio - Ben Cates: Heroes emerge in Gretna; 'Part human, part robot'; The final Gaels

Second place

Informational Graphics - Jon Ness: Historical markers

Page Design - Jon Ness: Dec. 20 Books, Dec. 20 & 27 Lifestyle

Sports News Photo - Kendall Warner: Micaiah Abii

Government Writing - Sarah Honosky: Campbell Co. opposes Northam, City manager search, Rustburg Middle's fate

Health, Science and Environmental Writing - Emily Brown: Ice skater with cystic fibrosis aims to inspire, 'I chose him. He chose me.', UL soccer coach Todd Olsen

Sports Column Writing - Ben Cates: After Further Review

Third place

Data Journalism - Richard Chumney, Rachael Smith: Area gets $223M in PPP loans

Informational Graphics - Jon Ness: Voter guide

Combination Picture and Story - Suzanne Schubert, Ben Cates, Emily Elconin: Fortitude in the face of tragedy

Picture Story or Essay - Kendall Warner: One Room Schoolhouse

Feature Series or Continuing Story - Emily Brown: The season that never was

Government Writing - Richard Chumney: Confederate monuments considered, No COVID-19 here yet, Dozens face eviction

Sports Writing Portfolio- Damien Sordelett: Liberty kicker's journey, Oakwood's Morris Alexander, Lacrosse player becomes nurse

