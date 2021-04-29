The News & Advance earns more than 20 Virginia Press Association awards

The News & Advance's newsroom brought home 23 awards from the Virginia Press Association's annual News & Advertising Contest.

The press association each year recognizes newspapers around the commonwealth for exceptional writing, photography, multimedia projects, graphics, newspaper design and advertising.

The staff was recognized with a Best in Show award for Daily Presentation, the judge commenting, "[This] is a beautiful paper. The staff maximized excellent photography and writing with well-designed story packages that draw the reader in."

Results were announced virtually this week. A list of award recipients is below.

First place

Multimedia Report - Kendall Warner: 'God had a different plan for me'