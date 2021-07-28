 Skip to main content
The News & Advance is asking readers to share 9/11 memories
The News & Advance is asking readers to share 9/11 memories

Attacks World Trade Center

Smoke rises from the burning twin towers of the World Trade Center after hijacked planes crashed into the towers on September 11, 2001 in New York City.

 Richard Drew, Associated Press

It’s been 20 years and we haven’t forgotten. As we approach the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, The News & Advance is asking readers to share their memories of that fateful day.

Where were you? How were you affected? What changed for you?

We want to know. Please use our online form to share your story by Aug. 23. Selected submissions, which may be edited for length and clarity, will be published in print and online as we recognize the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

