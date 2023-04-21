The News & Advance has promoted two longtime newsroom staffers to the positions of editor and associate editor.

Carrie J. Sidener, who most recently was The News & Advance’s city editor, will oversee newsroom operations as editor as the N&A continues its work serving readers as the leading source of news and information in Central Virginia.

Jon Ness, who most recently was the paper’s lifestyles and special sections copy editor, has been named the newsroom’s associate editor. He will aid in the daily planning and editing of local news coverage in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties.

"I am extremely excited about Carrie and Jon’s promotions," said Jim Maxwell, president and director of sales at Lee Enterprises Western Virginia Group. "These promotions represent recognition for their commitment to continuing the legacy of providing our readers with quality, award-winning local reporting. Their years of experience both living and working in the Lynchburg community help to maintain and strengthen the institutional knowledge that plays an important role in reporting local news."

Sidener is a graduate of Hollins University and has served in several roles in her 17 years at The News & Advance, starting as a reporter before transitioning into editing positions.

During her time as the special publications editor, Sidener managed the production of the paper’s award-winning Discover Central Virginia magazine, its "Lynchburg 150 —1866-2016: A Pictorial History of Central Virginia" book and its weekly Welcome Home section. During her two years as city editor, The News & Advance team brought home a total of 88 Virginia Press Association award recognitions.

“The wonderful thing about journalism is it allows us the opportunity to learn about the inner workings of our communities and to hear from people who we might not have ever known otherwise — people at their very best and their worst, and at all points in between,” Sidener said. "It's an honor to continue to help this team of award-winning journalists share the stories of Lynchburg and its surrounding counties so that readers can better understand — and engage in — their communities."

Sidener spends her spare time with her husband, three stepchildren and her inquisitive quaker parrot, Simon. She enjoys rock climbing and mountain biking in the Blue Ridge Mountains, and paints for moments of quiet reflection.

Ness is a graduate of the University of North Dakota and has been with The News & Advance for 20 years, serving in design and editing roles. During his time at the paper, he helped lead many of the design changes and created several award-winning graphics and presentations.

"I've had the opportunity over the years to see how local journalism has had a positive impact on this community and hope to help continue that tradition. The stories we tell are important and will continue to be as we strive forward as Lynchburg and the surrounding area's best source of news."

Outside of work, Ness enjoys spending time with his wife and three children, playing basketball, going for walks and reading historical nonfiction books.

Readers may contact Sidener at (434) 385-5539 or csidener@newsadvance.com. Ness can be reached at (434) 385-5521 or jness@newsadvance.com.