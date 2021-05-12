The News & Advance promotes two to top newsroom positions

The News & Advance has promoted two longtime newsroom staffers to the positions of editor and city editor.
Matt Busse, who most recently was The News & Advance's regional digital editor, will oversee newsroom operations as editor as the N&A continues to serve readers by being the leading source of news and information in Central Virginia.
Carrie J. Sidener, who most recently was the paper's special publications editor, has been named the newsroom's city editor. She'll be in charge of the daily planning and editing of local news coverage in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties.
"Matt and Carrie’s experience and award-winning skills have prepared them well for these appointments," said Kelly Mirt, Lynchburg Market President. "As the preeminent source of local news, we have a huge stake in serving our communities. Matt and Carrie’s expertise and commitment to local journalism, combined with an extremely talented newsroom, enable us to serve Greater Lynchburg in an even more robust way."
A graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Busse has served in several roles at The News & Advance during his nearly 17 years at the newspaper. His most recent position as digital editor also included being part of a regional team focused on digital content and strategies in the Southeastern markets of the N&A's parent company, Lee Enterprises.
He started at The News & Advance as a reporter in 2004.
In his spare time, Busse enjoys spending time with his family, reading historical fiction and enjoying the outdoors.
"I have always considered it a privilege to work for the community newspaper of the Lynchburg region," Busse said. "We're dedicated to providing our readers with an accurate and compelling news report, and I look forward to continuing to serve the area in this new role."
Sidener is a graduate of Hollins University and has served in several roles in her 15 years at The News & Advance. During her time as the special publications editor, Sidener managed the production of the paper's award-winning Discover Central Virginia magazine and, most recently, its weekly Welcome Home section.
She started at the paper as a news reporter in 2006.
Sidener spends her spare time with her family and inquisitive quaker parrot, Simon. She enjoys rock climbing and mountain biking in the Blue Ridge Mountains, and paints for moments of quiet reflection.
"Journalism has afforded me the opportunity to tell the stories of people during the very best moments and the darkest moments of their lives and at every point in between," Sidener said. "Now I have the honor of helping a talented team of journalists tell the stories of the community that I call home."
Readers may contact Busse at (434) 385-5534 or mbusse@newsadvance.com. Sidener may be reached at (434) 385-5539 or csidener@newsadvance.com.