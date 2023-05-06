The News & Advance's newsroom brought home 21 awards from the Virginia Press Association's annual News & Advertising Contest.
The press association each year recognizes newspapers around the commonwealth for exceptional writing, photography, multimedia projects, graphics, newspaper design and advertising.
Results were announced at a banquet in Richmond on Saturday, held in person for the first time in three years. A list of award recipients is below.
First place
Video — Rachael Smith, Sundog Art Studios
Breaking News Photo — Kendall Warner, After the tornado
Picture Story or Essay — Kendall Warner, Formula shortage
Business and Financial Writing — Rachael Smith, Housing market, Formula shortage, Michelle Marie Hair Salon
Feature Profile Writing — Shannon Kelly, Mariia Zhyvotova
Second place
Slideshow or Gallery — Kendall Warner, Neighborhood Ice Cream Man
Video — Rodney Robinson Jr., Adaptive soccer
General News Photo — Paige Dingler, Election Win
Personality or Portrait Photo — Kendall Warner, Attaquin Weeden
Pictorial Photo — Paige Dingler, Stair Climb
Feature Writing Profile — Justin Faulconer, Allen W. Brown
Government Writing — Justin Faulconer, Amherst High Addition, Amherst admin resigns, Solar panel approved
Public Safety Writing — Bryson Gordon, Prosecutors' high caseload, Police salary bump, Police HQ groundbreaking
Sport Column Writing — Ben Cates, After Further Review
Sports Writing Portfolio — Ben Cates, Connor Reid-Perry, Alaysia Oakes, Alex Caruso
Third place
Video — Justin Faulconer, Amherst rapper
General News Photo — Paige Dingler, Mike Pence
Education Writing — Rodney Robinson Jr., Equity at CVCC, Rising tuition, Coping with COVID
Feature Writing Portfolio — Emily Brown, Tye Thoreson, Donnie Wilkerson, Adonijah Hubbard
Feature Story Writing — Emily Brown, How Altavista rallied around Donnie Wilkerson
Sports Writing Portfolio — Emily Brown, Eden Bigham, Football film sessions, Adonijah Hubbard