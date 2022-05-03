 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

The News & Advance wins Virginia Press Association awards

The N&A building - aerial view

An aerial view of The News & Advance on April 17, 2018.

 The News & Advance file

The News & Advance's newsroom brought home 16 awards from the Virginia Press Association's annual News & Advertising Contest.

The press association each year recognizes newspapers around the commonwealth for exceptional writing, photography, multimedia projects, graphics, newspaper design and advertising.

Results were announced virtually last week. A list of award recipients is below.

First place

Breaking News Writing — Nick Cropper, Jamey Cross, Justin Faulconer and Matt Busse: Finally able to bring Alexis home

Video — Kendall Warner: Four Stories of 9/11 - 20 years later

People are also reading…

In-depth or Investigative Reporting — Rachel Mahoney: James Crossing apartment problems

Slideshow or Gallery — Kendall Warner: Livestock Show

Second Place

General News Photo — Kendall Warner: First Lady of Virginia - Reflected

Breaking News Photo — Kendall Warner: Cabell Street Fire

Sports News Photo — Kendall Warner: Super Hero Run

Business and Financial Writing — Justin Faulconer: The Westie, Camp Trapezium, Pari-mutuel wagering

Slideshow or Gallery — Kendall Warner: Jody Bart's animal sanctuary

Special Sections or Special Editions — Jon Ness, Ben Cates, Emily Brown and Damien Sordelett: All-Area Athletes. 

Sports Writing Portfolio — Ben Cates: Doug Smith, Bryson Meeks, Virginia 10 Miler

Specialty Pages or Sections — Jon Ness and Carrie J. Sidener: Welcome Home

Third Place

Business and Financial Writing — Rachael Smith: Fire station Airbnb, Minimum wage, The struggle to hire is real

Slideshow or Gallery — Kendall Warner: 'Skeeter' Phillips retiring

Sports Writing Portfolio — Emily Brown: Jamari Hubbard, Kristen & Kate Hardie, Jug Bowl

General News Writing — Shannon Kelly: COVID 'long-haulers.'

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert