The News & Advance wins Virginia Press Association awards

The News & Advance's newsroom brought home 16 awards from the Virginia Press Association's annual News & Advertising Contest.
The press association each year recognizes newspapers around the commonwealth for exceptional writing, photography, multimedia projects, graphics, newspaper design and advertising.
Results were announced virtually last week. A list of award recipients is below.
First place
Breaking News Writing — Nick Cropper, Jamey Cross, Justin Faulconer and Matt Busse: Finally able to bring Alexis home
Video — Kendall Warner: Four Stories of 9/11 - 20 years later
In-depth or Investigative Reporting — Rachel Mahoney: James Crossing apartment problems
Slideshow or Gallery — Kendall Warner: Livestock Show
Second Place
General News Photo — Kendall Warner: First Lady of Virginia - Reflected
Breaking News Photo — Kendall Warner: Cabell Street Fire
Sports News Photo — Kendall Warner: Super Hero Run
Business and Financial Writing — Justin Faulconer: The Westie, Camp Trapezium, Pari-mutuel wagering
Slideshow or Gallery — Kendall Warner: Jody Bart's animal sanctuary
Special Sections or Special Editions — Jon Ness, Ben Cates, Emily Brown and Damien Sordelett: All-Area Athletes.
Sports Writing Portfolio — Ben Cates: Doug Smith, Bryson Meeks, Virginia 10 Miler
Specialty Pages or Sections — Jon Ness and Carrie J. Sidener: Welcome Home
Third Place
Business and Financial Writing — Rachael Smith: Fire station Airbnb, Minimum wage, The struggle to hire is real
Slideshow or Gallery — Kendall Warner: 'Skeeter' Phillips retiring
Sports Writing Portfolio — Emily Brown: Jamari Hubbard, Kristen & Kate Hardie, Jug Bowl
General News Writing — Shannon Kelly: COVID 'long-haulers.'