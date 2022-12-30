The News & Advance's top local stories of 2022

A major Republican victory in Lynchburg politics, a damaging tornado in Bedford County, a brighter outlook for the old Central Virginia Training Center property and more: Here is a selection of some of the top local news events from 2022.

1: GOP sweep in Lynchburg City Council elections

Three Republican candidates claimed victories in the at-large Lynchburg City Council elections, ousting two incumbents and paving the way for a Republican majority on the governing body.

Stephanie Reed, Martin Misjuns and Larry Taylor were the top three vote-getters in the November election. The three were on the ballot alongside incumbents Treney Tweedy and Beau Wright plus newcomers Patrick Earl and Walter Virgil Jr.

This marked the first year the council election was held in November rather than May, following a law passed last year by the Virginia General Assembly that moved local general elections to November.

Misjuns, Reed and Taylor were endorsed by the Lynchburg Republican City Committee. With Republicans Jeff Helgeson of Ward III and Chris Faraldi of Ward IV already on council, the GOP will have a five-seat majority caucus.

Reed said shortly after the results were in that “the city has spoken about them needing a change and agreeing with what has been going hasn’t been successful in the ways that people have needed it to be. That’s not a slam; it’s just the reality. We’ve seen an increase in crime. We’ve seen the schools deteriorating. We’ve seen people not happy with tax increases that don’t seem necessary.”

Taylor, who came in second place, said it’s important for him that all citizens of Lynchburg feel like they’re being represented. Taylor ran unsuccessfully in 2012 and 2020 to represent Ward II.

Misjuns said it’s “really clear that citizens want results, and they are choosing Republican leaders to deliver those results because for many years citizens haven’t felt like they’ve been heard.”

Wright, the city’s current vice mayor, said in a statement, “Lynchburg chose a new direction today, and I join the rest of the community in wishing the newest members of city council well. Our city has real opportunities and serious challenges that demand leaders of creativity, fortitude, and integrity.

“Lynchburg deserves no less, and I look forward to this new council’s leadership and action on the issues that are of real importance to our city.”

Tweedy, a two-term councilor and former mayor, told The News & Advance she was “proud of the race I ran. I’m excited that I stood my ground for people in our community, and I’ll continue to be a voice for our citizens.”

2: Tornado damages homes in Bedford County

A severe storm on May 27 in eastern Bedford County was caused by a tornado with winds up to 135 mph, the National Weather Service confirmed.

The tornado was on the ground for 6.25 miles with a width up to 330 yards. Two people suffered minor injuries in the tornado, but no fatalities were reported, officials said.

The weather service said it inspected damage from near the Norwood community north-northeast across U.S. 221 to Bethany Church Road and Langford Lane, then northeast to just west of the Ivy Hill Golf Course and then north to the western slopes of Fleming Mountain.

The worst damage occurred in the Bethany Church Road-Langford Lane area, the weather service said, with the outer wall of one house and two mobile homes destroyed there.

The weather service reported a total of 15 homes with at least some damage, plus 35 other structures such as sheds and outbuildings damaged.

3: One major project ends, another begins

After six inches of rain overtopped College Lake dam and temporarily evacuated nearly 150 Lynchburg residents from their homes on Aug. 2, 2018, city leaders decided it was imperative to solve the issue quickly.

On June 17, less than two years after starting the project, city officials celebrated the opening of the new Lakeside Drive four-lane bridge with a ceremonial trolley trip, carrying the first passengers over the bridge and around the roundabout.

“What we’re standing on today is the manifestation of what I see in our great community every day,” At-large Lynchburg City Councilwoman Treney Tweedy said during the ceremony, standing at the edge of the new bridge. “In times of need, we work together and build bridges.”

Started in August 2020, the project installed a new bridge on Lakeside Drive, as well as a large two-lane roundabout at the intersection of Lakeside, Old Forest Road and College Avenue at the University of Lynchburg.

The new bridge sits about 200 feet north of the old bridge, which ran over the College Lake dam. The next step will be the dam removal, with a scheduled completion date in June 2023.

The University of Lynchburg plans to turn the former lake into a wetland and creek ecosystem to use for nature study and environmental research.

Meanwhile, city officials broke ground Sept. 30 on a new $48 million Lynchburg Police Department building, celebrating the culmination of a nearly six-year search for a location for the new department.

The new building will be on Odd Fellows Road on property formerly owned by Genworth Life & Annuity Insurance Company.

In late April, Police Chief Ryan Zuidema called the plan a “culmination of a lot of work done by many different departments in the city,” which will allow the department ample space to perform its duties.

The police department’s current headquarters is in the Public Safety Building at 905 Court St. The department is divided into two buildings, with the rest of the operation being in the West Building at 805 Court St., originally constructed as a church around 1900.

Construction is expected to be completed in September 2024.

4: Major hurdle to redeveloping CVTC property cleared

The outstanding bonds on the state-owned Central Virginia Training Center property were paid off as of Dec. 14.

The debt on the CVTC site in Madison Heights, more than a century of history and closed in 2020, was paid off using $25 million Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, secured during this year’s General Assembly session.

Newman earlier this year indicated his hope the bonds would be settled through a defeasement process by mid-2023. Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration worked with Wall Street to dramatically move up the timeline, according to a news release from Newman.

“The retirement of all state debt associated with the CVTC property enables us to proceed with important next steps to see the 350 acres of beautiful land on the James River redeveloped and revitalized a full 14 years ahead of schedule,” Newman said in the release.

Going forward, the property will be appraised and then, by state code, it will be offered for sale to Amherst County. The Virginia Department of General Services is expected to market the site for sale to the private sector.

The county has worked with the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance on a master plan for redevelopment. That plan earlier this year presented to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors outlines the potential for a mix of commercial, industrial and residential development options, including reuse of some of the site’s buildings for economic development. Demolition of many buildings on site also is part of the master plan.

5: Spate of violence concerns community

Public safety in Lynchburg was a major topic of conversation as the city saw a string of violent crimes, including a Nov. 11 homicide at the popular Iron & Ale restaurant and a July 12 slaying at the Dollar General store in Boonsboro.

Derek Allen Lewis, 31, is charged with murder and weapons offenses in the death of Tyler Shane Johnson, 28, in connection with the restaurant shooting. Lewis is set for a court hearing in Lynchburg General District Court on Feb. 15.

In the slaying at the Dollar General, Caleb Lamar Spinner, 23, faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Trevor Keith Weeks, 28, of Huddleston. Spinner was an employee at the store, according to court testimony.

Other shootings included when a man was shot in the back Nov. 17 while walking across the Greenfield Market parking lot on Florida Avenue; police have yet to name a suspect in that case. The day before, two shootings, one of which injured two people, led to lockdowns or lockouts of many Lynchburg schools.

Another shooting took place Nov. 27, when a home in the Meadows apartment complex in Lynchburg was struck by gunfire Sunday afternoon, but no injuries were reported.

The Lynchburg Police Department announced at a Nov. 18 news conference it would reallocate resources within the department to bolster its patrol function, strengthening the department’s visibility in the community.

The department’s recent struggles with staffing have forced them to be a more reactive unit than he’d like, said police Chief Ryan Zuidema, “so to put these resources towards our patrol function will allow us to be much more proactive.”

City officials enacted a plan on Jan. 5 aimed at increasing starting and current salaries within LPD in hopes of reducing the number of vacancies in the department of 176 sworn officer positions. The plan took the starting annual salary of an LPD officer to $50,000 — giving the department the highest starting salary for law enforcement in Central Virginia.

In less than a year, the department has filled five of those hard vacancies, dropping those openings from 28 to 23.

“We’re certainly making headway there, but again ... it’s something that happens over time,” Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema said during a recent interview with The News & Advance.

6: Hugh Freeze leaves Liberty

Hugh Freeze signed in October an eight-year contract extension at Liberty University, but that wasn't enough to keep the fourth-year coach from being lured to Auburn roughly one month later.

Despite being set to become the highest paid coach in the NCAA's Group of Five athletic conferences, Freeze instead chose to return to the Southeastern Conference after coaching at Mississippi from 2012 through 2016, a tenure that ended when an investigation by the school found a "pattern of misconduct" on his part prior to his hiring at LU.

That move in late November brought an untimely and bitter end to an era of Liberty football often marked by success. Freeze bolted before Liberty's bowl game and without him the Flames lost their last three outings of the regular season, in addition to their matchup against Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl.

The 53-year-old Freeze amassed a 34-15 record in his four seasons at Liberty, led the school to three bowl victories and guided the program to its first triumphs over teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the SEC. In early December, Liberty announced it had hired Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell as the program's new head coach, capping a dramatic end to the Freeze era.

7: Heritage, E.C. Glass make history

Never in its high school football history had Lynchburg witnessed anything what like took place in December. For the first time, Heritage and E.C. Glass played in separate state semifinal games at the same location on the same day.

Heritage took to City Stadium in the early afternoon and waxed Christiansburg 43-0 to advance to the Virginia High School League's Class 3 state championship game for the fourth time since 2012. In the nightcap, fans turned out in droves to fill the 83-year-old stadium and watch E.C. Glass take on Kettle Run in the Class 4 state semifinals. The Hilltoppers lost, 30-14, but reached the semifinal round for the first time in nearly three decades.

The day was a high-water mark for the two programs, which shared a three-way tie of the Seminole District regular-season title with Liberty Christian. Both Heritage and Glass met for another thrilling annual Jug Bowl game in September, each won a region title, and they combined for 24 wins against just five losses in 2022.

8: COVID restrictions ease

The Lynchburg region had experienced a surge in COVID cases caused by the omicron variant in January but by early February, case numbers began to drop.

By spring, the Lynchburg-based health system Centra had dropped visitation restrictions for its facilities.

Masks became optional at most school divisions, including in Lynchburg City Schools in March, falling in line with legislation from the General Assembly.

Senate Bill 739 gave the option to parents whether to make their children wear masks or not but wouldn't have gone into effect until July 1. Gov. Glenn Youngkin added an emergency clause to the bill making it effective March 1 instead.

As fall set in, Centra saw a new surge in illnesses — this time a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies.

Cases of RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, fell dramatically two years ago as the coronavirus pandemic shut down schools, daycares and businesses. Symptoms can include fever, cough, congestion, runny nose, sneezing, and in infants, fussiness and poor feeding. It can progress to more severe symptoms such as fast or short breathing or wheezing. RSV can be more dangerous for young infants or those who are immunocompromised.

9: Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center vandalized

An overnight vandalism at the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade brought Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares to Lynchburg to condemn those he called “cowards” who carried out an act of “political violence.”

Police said that overnight June 24 to June 25, four people smashed windows and doors as well as spray-painted graffiti on the faith-based, anti-abortion pregnancy center’s building at 3701 Old Forest Road in Lynchburg

“What happened here were individuals that decided to intimidate and terrorize the very, very best of Virginia,” Miyares said about the actions that took place that night. “The people that did this are the worst of Virginia. The people that help struggling women are the best of Virginia.”

Amid the graffiti sprayed overnight were the words “Jane’s Revenge,” the name of an abortion-rights group that, after the leaked Supreme Court decision regarding Roe v. Wade, promised a “night of rage” if the case was overturned; the group later took credit for the destruction.

10: Disc golf championship headed here

As 2022 drew to a close, Bedford County and the City of Lynchburg learned they will host the 2024 Professional Disc Golf Association World Championships.

Bedford County has been marketing itself as a disc golf destination heavily for the past few years in particular and has been working with Lynchburg to capitalize on the variety of disc golf courses offered between the neighboring localities.

According to Marjette Upshur, director of economic development and tourism for the City of Lynchburg, the multi-day sports event, announced in December, is expected to bring more than 300 athletes from 15 countries to the area.