The News & Advance's Top Stories of the 2020

Few would disagree that 2020 has been a year unlike any other. Here’s a look at the biggest stories in the Lynchburg area, as chosen by the editors of The News & Advance and by you, the readers, based on what you read on our website, www.newsadvance.com, and our News & Advance app.
1. Coronavirus in the Lynchburg area
The COVID-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus was a huge story around the world, and the Lynchburg region was no exception.
On March 20, the Central Virginia Health District — which encompasses Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell — confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in a resident of the district: a man in his 30s.
In the months that followed, the health district recorded more than 9,000 positive cases and 90 deaths in connection with the virus, part of the more than 288,000 cases and 4,400 deaths statewide.
Health officials repeatedly urged people to practice social distancing and frequent hand-washing, and to wear masks — measures intended to slow the spread of the virus and reduce the strain on hospitals and other medical facilities.
“It makes our job a lot easier if the community can keep each other safe and protected … by masking and doing all the right things. We stress that here at the hospital on a daily basis … it just has to be a community-wide standard of care, basically,” Centra CEO Andy Mueller said in July.
Gov. Ralph Northam issued a series of orders and updates that included variously restricting and restoring in-person learning in schools and in-person dining in restaurants, and regulating attendance at gatherings both public and private.
The mandates prompted a backlash from Lynchburg-area militias, elected representatives and others who argued the restrictions violated their First Amendment rights; Campbell County supervisors passed a resolution formally opposing the rules, and large groups gathered in deliberate defiance of crowd-size restrictions. Multiple lawsuits around Virginia alleged the governor overstepped his authority, violated religious freedoms or harmed businesses.
Nonetheless, Northam insisted his efforts were backed by science and data and were necessary to fight the virus, for which no vaccine existed for most of the year.
2. Falwell resigns
After 13 years at the helm of Liberty University, a son of the school’s founder resigned as president and chancellor in August.
Jerry Falwell Jr. stepped down following a string of personal scandals, including an allegation he and his wife, Becki Falwell, had a yearslong affair with a now-estranged business partner.
The Falwells have denied the claim and have accused the business partner of extortion. In late October, Falwell sued LU for defamation, claiming Liberty’s board pressured him into resigning before properly investigating Granda’s accusation; he dropped the suit this month but said he “will continue to keep all options on the table.”
Falwell also faced criticism earlier in the year for a tweet attacking Virginia’s mask mandate by referencing a medical college yearbook photo that possibly showed Gov. Ralph Northam in blackface. That episode sparked protests across the city and prompted at least four Black employees to resign from the Christian school; Falwell later apologized.
Under Falwell’s leadership, Liberty University saw record student enrollment — more than 15,000 on campus and more than 100,000 total — and an endowment of $1.6 billion. His endorsement of Donald Trump’s presidential bid in 2016 cemented his status as a conservative powerbroker.
Now, with a new acting president, Jerry Prevo, LU is looking to overhaul its leadership structure, with its board of trustees planning to put two senior officials in charge: a president to oversee the school’s academics and a chancellor to serve as the spiritual leader.
3. Protests for racial justice
Sparked in large part by the May 25 death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody, multiple protests against racial oppression and police brutality were held in Lynchburg this year as local activists worked to tap into a larger national movement spearheaded by Black Lives Matter groups.
“This is a movement, this isn’t a one-time thing,” organizer Christian Glover-Tucker said in June during a gathering at Miller Park. “This is an everyday thing; we must fight every day until we really see change.”
Peaceful protests were held at Miller Park and atop Monument Terrace, among other locations. And among other goals, activists sought to increase voter registration and encourage residents to spend money at Black-owned businesses.
One incident that began May 31 turned violent. After then-Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. tweeted a photo of a mask with a racist image from Gov. Ralph Northam’s medical yearbook, the Fifth & Federal restaurant responded with a supportive tweet.
Peaceful protests outside the 5th Street restaurant turned violent as night fell; police responded to disperse crowds while local armed militia members stationed themselves inside the building to support the business owner.
Lynchburg police later held public “listening sessions” with community members and private talks with local leaders and activists. The Lynchburg Police Department hopes those meetings, as well as a recently launched anonymous online survey, will improve its relationships with the community.
4. Central Virginia Training Center closes
On April 2, Alisa Gupta, the last resident of Central Virginia Training Center in Amherst County, left the home in which she had lived for most of her life.
The move was the culmination of a yearslong process of shutting down the state-run facility for people with disabilities and a major chapter in the history of CVTC, which admitted its first residents more than a century ago and at one time employed more than 1,000 people but now has only a skeleton crew remaining.
CVTC’s closure stems from a 2012 legal settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice, which argued residents would be better served by living in community-based homes. Some residents’ families disagreed, saying residents needed the around-the-clock care CVTC provided.
State and local officials now hope the CVTC campus — which covers about 350 acres and includes more than 90 buildings — can be redeveloped in such a way as to bring jobs and economic activity to region.
5. Fire at old Bedford Middle School
In the early morning of Jan. 23, Bedford residents awoke to a terrible surprise: the former Bedford Middle School building was ablaze. Firefighters battled the conflagration for much of the day.
No one was inside the historic structure at the time, but the sight of thick smoke billowing out of one of the town’s iconic landmarks stunned much of the community.
Daniel Jared Flint, 22, of Bedford, was arrested Feb. 14 on charges of burglary and arson. He’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing Jan. 25, where a judge will decide if there’s enough evidence in his case to be presented in Bedford Circuit Court.
Petersburg-based Waukeshaw Development plans to continue forward with redeveloping the building into 60 apartments; in January, the firm’s owner, Dave McCormack, said he was “not intimidated” by the damage.