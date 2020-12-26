The News & Advance's Top Stories of the 2020

Few would disagree that 2020 has been a year unlike any other. Here’s a look at the biggest stories in the Lynchburg area, as chosen by the editors of The News & Advance and by you, the readers, based on what you read on our website, www.newsadvance.com, and our News & Advance app.

1. Coronavirus in the Lynchburg area

The COVID-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus was a huge story around the world, and the Lynchburg region was no exception.

On March 20, the Central Virginia Health District — which encompasses Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell — confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in a resident of the district: a man in his 30s.

In the months that followed, the health district recorded more than 9,000 positive cases and 90 deaths in connection with the virus, part of the more than 288,000 cases and 4,400 deaths statewide.

Health officials repeatedly urged people to practice social distancing and frequent hand-washing, and to wear masks — measures intended to slow the spread of the virus and reduce the strain on hospitals and other medical facilities.