The ride of a lifetime: Amherst teen active in horse competitions, shows

Horses have been a part of Julia Becker’s entire life, a tradition and passion the Amherst teenager said has been in her family for many years.

“They got me my first pony before I was born so I’ve been riding horses on the farm,” said Julia, 17, referring to her parents. “I was born into it and that’s where the love came from.”

Following in the footsteps of her mother, Jerilyn, she’s competed in horse competitions and breed shows. With her Arabian pony, BC Sadiki +++ /, also known as Junior, Julia will compete this month in the Sport Horse National Arabian and Half-Arabian Championship Horse Show in Wilmington, Ohio.

Jerilyn said the marks in the 13-year-old pony’s registered name represent achievements and points in competitions within the Arabian registry. The highest level of achievement, once reached, would bring another + and/mark, she said.

“His name, Sadiki, means ‘friend’ in Arabic, which is very fitting as they are absolutely best friends,” Jerilyn said. “Junior will do anything in the world for his person, and his person is 100% Julia.”

Julia regularly rides on her family farm off U.S. 60 West in Amherst and has had Junior since spring 2017. The duo has formed a tight bond and is known as Team J&J.