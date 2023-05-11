As members of the Lynchburg City Council made their way into City Hall on Tuesday night, several of the councilors navigated their way yet again through a body of protesters advocating for a middle ground between two key proposals in the city’s real estate tax rate reduction.

The protesters gathered out front of City Hall on Tuesday night were advocating for a $1.01 per $100 of assessed value real estate tax rate, a middle ground of the city manager’s proposed $1.05 and council’s proposed 89 cents.

But as council deliberated late into the evening during its first reading of the adoption of the budget Tuesday night, no middle ground was found, as city council approved its general fund budget and a reduction in the real estate tax rate, among several items, slashing the rate from the current $1.11 per $100 of assessed value to 89 cents per $100 of assessed value.

Council voted 5-2 to approve both the real estate tax reduction and the general fund budget, with Ward I Councilor MaryJane Dolan and Ward II Councilor Sterling Wilder voting in opposition.

Council likely will finalize its fiscal year 2024 budget season on May 23, when the body is set for a second and final reading on the adoption of the spending plan.

The 22-cent reduction in the real estate tax rate will provide relief for homeowners citywide.

For example, under the current real estate tax rate of $1.11 per $100 of assessed value, the tax bill of a $200,000 home in the city would be $2,200. At the new tax rate of 89 cents, the tax bill of a similar home would be $1,780 annually, a $420 reduction overall.

There weren’t just residents advocating for a middle ground during Tuesday night’s meeting, however. In a crowd that now remains largely silent during council meetings, cheers and clapping have been replaced with the waving of hands, symbolizing the support for a point made from the dais or during a public comment.

And as council voted to approve the reduction in the real estate tax rate, hands waved in support of the vote from those in the chambers who were in favor of the 89-cent tax rate.

Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi, in speaking to his support for the tax rate reduction, aimed his remarks toward the residents who were advocating for such a middle ground, saying, “I have a challenge: To everyone who has spoken here tonight ... if you want to pay more [taxes], in the line on the check just write Lynchburg city. And in the memo, put the department you want it to go to.

“I’ll personally ensure ... that those dollars go to that department, and to that service you want to see happen,” adding he would work with city staff on “all the names who have spoken” to see their “check deposited into the coffers of the city.”

While Tuesday’s vote on the real estate tax rate was mostly a formality — given council approved the tax rate change weeks ago pending a proper ordinance — the temperature of those on both sides of the debate remained hot.

The only changes from the vote to set the rate in early April was that Mayor Stephanie Reed, who voted in opposition to the tax reduction at the time, supported the 89-cent rate Tuesday. Additionally, Dolan was absent at the public hearing where the vote was held because she had COVID-19, but voted in opposition as expected.

Reed said Tuesday, “as you know, I wasn’t involved in the original discussion of 89 cents. Is that where I would have gone? Probably not. I would have still supported a lower rate ... I don’t know where that would’ve been because that wasn’t a discussion I was included in.”

The mayor ultimately said on the general fund budget minus the public safety aspect, “The rest of it, I can’t say that I’m thrilled with all of it. I would have made some changes if I had had more in the conversation myself.”

Despite not being involved with the majority of council who pushed forth the budget performance and expectations sheet, Reed ultimately lined up in support with them, but said, “I’m going to have to trust my peers here and what they’ve said in their comments and in their discussion that we’ve all observed over the last month or so.”

Dolan, who made an unsuccessful attempt to amend the real estate tax reduction agenda item to change the rate to 99 cents, said, “I hope these citizens, three, four, five years from today when our city is like this,” making a downward gesture, “remember who voted in the 89 cents [rate].

“We’re not talking about today, this year. We’re talking about subsequent years,” she added.

Faraldi immediately categorized her comments as “showboating” and “grandstanding,” something he also did to Wilder last week.

Ward III Councilor Jeff Helgeson, the longest tenured member of council, touted the general fund budget’s overall increase as proof that the tax rate reduction is a good thing.

“It’s a lot of extra money,” Helgeson said about the $15.1 million, or 6.7% increase to the general fund budget over fiscal year 2023.

“This budget ... is the largest general fund budget we’ve ever seen,” he added. “I teach finance, I look at finance on every facet, I think this is a great start. This is a great first step and this tax rate will do wonders.”

Speaking on the tax rate reduction, Helgeson said other localities “applaud the most” when the city raises its taxes, “because they recognize that the growth is happening out there after we raise taxes.”

Wilder, a proponent of a tax rate somewhere closer to the city manager’s proposed $1.05 per $100 of assessed value, said the growth of the city over the past 20 years runs counter to that idea.

“Over the past 20 years we have seen our city grow over 20,000 people because of investments that have been made in our community ... investments in infrastructure, investments in parks, investments in the downtown landscape ... so that’s why we’ve increased over the last 20 years.”

Through a budget process that featured sharply contrasted opinions from those on each side of the argument, At-large Councilor Martin Misjuns said he’s “pleased about the great things we’re going to be able to do” with the budget.

“There’s no reduction in services. The sky is not falling and everything is going to carry on,” he said.

Misjuns also continued his seemingly ongoing battle with the Lynchburg City Schools division, accusing them again of “political posturing” by sending an email out to families and media to “try to sway public opinion.”

The email Misjuns was referring to was an invitation for the community to attend the finance and facilities committee meeting on Tuesday afternoon, where the school division said they would “address the impact that decreased funding from the City could have on” the division at large.

At-large Councilor Larry Taylor, who said he actually wanted an 88-cent tax rate, argued similarly that the “sky is not falling.”

On an evening where the council meeting began with protesters chanting again outside of City Hall for a middle ground in the tax rate discussion, Taylor, in speaking to the tax rate being at 89 cents said, “We’re not going in the hole. And I wouldn’t stand by and let my city go into a hole. I run a business; I know how to run a business ... we can get through this.”

“Stop all the crying,” he added, “because it’s good, good for the citizens.”