Bishop S.Y. Younger, pastor of RAMP Church International on Thomas Road, never thought singing a hymn by Charles Albert Tindley would garner the attention from social media that it ultimately did.

“Hallelujah, Hallelujah, the storm is passing over, hallelujah,” Younger sang during a livestreamed service at the church during the pandemic.

Younger said he was inspired to sing this song after hearing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention give an announcement to the public, at the heart of the pandemic, on what to expect.

He said the song was a way to give others encouragement during a challenging time.

“I believe it was a song of hope. People were looking for hope. People were looking for an optimistic message. People were tired of being quarantined and separated from families. We wanted to believe that this storm was passing over,” he said.

The clip was taken from the livestream, posted on Tik Tok and went viral.

The song climbed to the top 10 on the Billboard for Gospel digital song sales and it, along with album from the church “Rampology Vol. 1,” was nominated for three Stellar Awards — choir of the year, traditional male artist of the year and traditional album of the year.

The Stellar Awards, which took place on July 15 in Las Vegas, is an award ceremony recognizing achievements in the gospel music industry.

In an interview with The News & Advance, Younger described the church’s rendition of the song as a Baptist hymn, with a “Pentecostal tempo.” He never planned, however, to be an artist and had no idea the song would ever climb the billboard charts.

The bishop said one of the most rewarding things is people telling him the song encouraged them.

“The testimonies of the people, the inboxes, the messages, the emails, the phone calls … administers strength to me, that some song we have sang have encouraged someone and made their day better,” Younger said.

Claude Gardner, director of administration and overseer of the worship and arts department for RAMP Church International, said he remembers that day.

He described the livestream as a normal service day, during the pandemic.

Gardner said, in the midst of all the news, Younger felt that he had a message from the Lord that the storm was passing over.

“We know that it has affected everybody in many different ways, so we’re not insensitive to that. But I do believe that there’s always a rainbow of promise after a storm.” Adding that the “promise for generations to come is that the storms don’t come to stay.”

Younger, born and raised in a small town of Gretna, came to Lynchburg in 2003 to attend Liberty University.

Majoring in English and minoring in history, the original goal was to become a school teacher.

During his time at Liberty, he and a small group began having prayer meetings on campus which evolved into bible study in his apartment and later into a church.

By his junior year in college, in 2005, the church began to grow and he vacated his academic journey “to fulfill my spiritual calling.”

After having its first building in Hurt, Virginia, eventually the church would settle at a location across from Liberty University before moving to Thomas Road.

Today, Younger pastors two churches in Lynchburg and Washington, D.C., something he described happened organically.

“I didn’t come to Lynchburg to start a church,” he said.

Over the years, the church has helped out in various ways in the community, such as back to school events, helping families with meals during the pandemic and starting a school in Pakistan.

Younger said, however, the church doesn’t do it alone, noting there’s a group of churches within the community they work with “ecumenically to impact our community.”

“So we have this model that we first serve our community and then it’s a ripple effect. We start in Jerusalem ... we call this, Lynchburg, our Jerusalem and we take it around the world,” he said.

Longtime member of the church Brittany Smith said Younger was her youth pastor when she was a teenager and throughout the years, he has always been consistent.

“That was remarkable for me to see someone that was so passionate at such a young age. His message has been consistent, his lifestyle has been consistent. As I like to tell him sometimes, I’ve never gotten tired of hearing him preach,” she said.

Marvin St. Macary, executive pastor, said working alongside Younger has been a pleasure and “a ride.”

“He’s a man of great faith, man of great ideas. We’re always pushing for something bigger, as soon as we achieve something, we’re already thinking about what’s next. What’s next that we can do for the community? What’s next that we can do for the people? What’s next that we can do globally? So it is a constant, relentless pursuit,” he said.

Younger said the last 18 years have been a testimony of “God’s faithfulness.”

“Growing up in poverty myself has given me a heart for those who were in challenging situations because you don’t forget where you came from,” Younger said.