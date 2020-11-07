The wait is over. Biden win triggers celebration for some Lynchburg residents, uncertainty for others.

When the news broke Saturday afternoon that Joe Biden had been declared winner of the presidential election, some Lynchburg residents erupted in cheers. For others there is disbelief, and still, more who remain uncertain that this is, in fact, the end.
Skepticism aside, as the Trump campaign continues to contest elections in several states, the mood at Monument Terrace Saturday afternoon in downtown Lynchburg was outright giddy, near euphoric.
A Biden 2020 flag was draped over the terrace, beside it a pride flag, and cars blared through the intersection of Ninth and Church streets while the gathering crowd cheered. By 4:30 p.m. about 50 people were gathered, with more trickling in.
Speakers blasting, at one point, the entire group broke out in a spirited and seemingly endless rendition of the Cha-Cha Slide.
For many there was singular reprise: "I feel like I can breathe again."
Misty Vinson-Spitzer arrived at the terrace in a flurry of hugs and teary-eyed greetings. She was there to celebrate with the rest of the group. The call for the celebration had gone out on liberal Lynchburg Facebook pages at around 1:30. There wasn't much design behind it, organizers said — they just wanted to dance.
"I am the mother of three children that identify with the LGBTQ community, and I have so many friends that deserve to just be happy. They don’t want to infringe on anybody else’s rights, they just want to live their own," Vinson-Spitzer said.
“For me, it’s not just about me, it’s about our world. I’m a Christian ... I’m heterosexual, by all intents and purposes I am the cover of the magazine for just the wholesome, white female American woman, right? But it’s not about just me and my rights, it’s about everybody’s rights.”
She hopes Biden will help to bridge the gap that has widened over the past several years.
Jen Staton, another Lynchburg resident celebrating on Saturday afternoon, said this was four years in the making. She and many of the people there had met through the various liberal Lynchburg Facebook pages or Moms Demand Action, and while she was thrilled about the Biden victory, she said she was still riding the high of Lynchburg "flipping blue" this November.
For some, like Dai'Dieon Colmore, a 15-year-old E.C. Glass student and president and founder of Lynchburg Students Rise, he said this was the beginning of real change, and a step toward inclusivity and equality.
The Biden supporters on Monument Terrace weren't the only people expressing hope on Saturday, though others might have been a bit more subdued.
Linda Arrington was walking through Riverside Park Saturday afternoon and said Biden's win gives her hope. Seeing conflict "in the Big House," didn't set a good example, she said. She hopes with this shift, things will begin to change.
Others weren't so sure.
"It sucks," said Kim Huff. She was less certain that Biden would be successful in his path to the presidency. Kim Huff and husband, Michael, were visiting Rob and Kathy Turner from Richmond. The four were walking the paved path through Riverside Park and were disappointed by the announcement made a few hours earlier.
“I still 100% believe they tried to overthrow Trump’s presidency, and for three and a half years they fought everything he tried to do, and it was all stuff that was good for the country," Kim Huff said. "Why wouldn’t we think they’re trying to cheat him now?”
The others agreed.
"I don't think we've seen the end of it, yet," Kathy Turner said. She wasn't convinced that the results were certain and thinks that the outcome may be decided through the courts.
Turner predicted that a Biden presidency would mean the re-tightening of COVID restrictions.
“I think if Biden takes office, they’re going to shut us down," she said. "We’re going to be back to where we were at the beginning of March. No restaurants, no grocery stores, and you’re staying in your house.”
“It could be the end of the American way of life,” said Michael Huff.
Janice Gripp from Madison Heights also said she is a Trump supporter, but if a Biden presidency is what the electorate decided, then she is "not going to be angry with things."
She just hopes that the country will not divide further and that no rioting erupts in the aftermath of the election as many have feared.
“It’s been a rough year, and we just need to move on," she said, "whatever the outcome is.”
