"The way it's supposed to be:" One Community, One Voice hosts community building event

Owen Cardwell, director of the University of Lynchburg Center for Education and Leadership, said the shoe drive was an effort to both expand the university's footprint and to help children in the community.

"With kids going back to school, we are going to have a crisis situation, particularly for kids who are not going to have support at home in order to complete their work," Cardwell said. "This is the way it’s supposed to be: the community coming together to be able to provide support. These are just a few things that the children don’t have to worry about as they start back to school."

A Lynchburg native, Cardwell, who was one of two Black students to desegregate E.C. Glass High School on Jan. 29, 1962, said these issues are particularly close to his heart.

"This brings me back full circle," he said. "To support the kids that need the support."

Saturday also marked Alison Morrison-Shetlar's first official day as the president of the university, and she spent it volunteering at the school's booth, hoping to expand university partnerships deeper into the community.