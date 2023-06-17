On the afternoon of June 1, Daniel Scott Meadows was shot dead after an encounter with an Amherst County Sheriff’s deputy on the side of U.S. 60 near the intersection of Sandidges Road.

Meadows’ mother, Kathryen Lee, of Gypsum, Kansas, just wants to know why it happened.

According to Virginia State Police, the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a landowner near the intersection of U.S. 60 and Sandidges Road about a man, identified as Meadows, trespassing around that area. Meadows stopped his pickup truck at the intersection and the landowner called to report him acting “very erratically while loitering at the intersection,” police have said.

A deputy, whose name authorities have not released, arrived at the intersection and approached Meadows, a news release from state police said. Meadows pulled out a machete and confronted the deputy, the release said. The deputy shot Meadows, who died at the scene despite life-saving measures, police said in the release.

The deputy, who was not injured, is on administrative leave while state police are investigating, the sheriff’s office has said.

In a phone interview, Lee said she believes Meadows, 40, was unjustly killed and will go to her grave thinking that.

Lee said based on her speaking with the medical examiner Meadows was shot three times in the chest.

Maj. Eric Elliott, of the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, said in a June 12 email he does not have any comment at this time about claims of excessive force by Meadows’ family. “The case is still being investigated by the Virginia State Police,” Elliott said.

Lee, who traveled to Amherst County in the aftermath of the shooting and has since returned to Kansas, said she believes her son was broken down on the side of the road. She said Meadows, who goes by Scott, was laid back and starting a fight was not in his character, and she can’t envision him going after someone with a machete.

“Scott wasn’t a violent person at all,” Lee said.

Lee said Scott was living in that area of Amherst County near where the shooting occurred and wasn’t loitering. She said she believes the officer could have done more to diffuse the situation if there was a conflict.

“There’s a lot of questions,” Lee said. “I cannot get answers.”

A Virginia State Police spokeswoman said the deputy involved in the shooting was not equipped with a body camera and deferred further comment to the sheriff’s office. Elliott, in an emailed response to a request from The News & Advance and New Era-Progress for body camera footage, provided a policy on body cameras but did not comment on if any footage could be provided.

Lee said she and her daughter spoke with Elliott and did not receive any footage of the incident. “I want whatever anyone has got,” she said, adding she wants to know the results of the investigation.

Scott worked on vehicles, had previously worked as a plumber and was a free spirit who loved to fish and be on the water, Lee said.

“He was kind of quiet. He was very happy-go-lucky. He rolled with the punches,” Lee said. “He was just a great guy.”

Scott also loved his dog Chewy, she said. He would have turned 41 on July 3, she said.

“Scott was a big fan of exploring new places and lived his life to the absolute fullest without regret,” according to his obituary.

Natasha McLean, Scott’s sister, described him as a “happy, laid back, kind person.”

“He wouldn’t hurt anybody ever. He had a smile that lit up a whole room,” McLean said. “He loved kids so much. He would have been a great dad.”

McLean said she wants to know why the incident escalated.

“It’s all unsettling," McLean said. "It just doesn’t make any sense.”

Lee asks anyone who may have come into contact with Scott on June 1 to contact Virginia State Police and report anything they may have seen.

McLean said, based on her understanding, Scott was under his truck working on the vehicle that day on the side of the road and didn’t have shoes or a shirt on.

“He wasn’t hurting anybody,” McLean said. “He should have been left alone.”

Virginia State Police have provided no further details on the incident.

A VSP spokesperson said when the state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Appomattox Field Office concludes the investigation, the findings will be turned over to the Commonwealth's Attorney for review and adjudication. Amherst County Commonwealth's Attorney Lyle Carver said he has requested Amherst Circuit Court Judge Michael Garrett to appoint a special prosecutor to assist state police in the review.