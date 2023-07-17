BEDFORD — On the 79th anniversary of news arriving at Bedford’s Green Drugstore that 11 men had been killed or were missing in action during the D-Day Invasion, a crowd of more than 50 people visited the same building Monday to remember the sacrifices of the famed Bedford Boys.

At 8:30 a.m. on Monday, July 17, 1944, 21-year-old Elizabeth Teass reported to her small Western Union Telegraph work session at the drugstore on North Bridge Street in Centertown Bedford when the tragic news arrived, a 2019 proclamation from Bedford Town Council states. The proclamation declares every July 17 ‘The Pride and Spirit of Bedford Day’ as remembrance of how the Bedford community came together to help one another in its darkest hour.

The crowd who gathered Monday at the Bedford Boys Tribute Center, which for the past four years has operated in the restored drugstore, included relatives of the Bedford Boys, a group of 38 men who served in Company A and suffered the loss of 19 men within 15 minutes of the landing assault. Bedford suffered the highest per capita loss of men during the invasion, which led to the opening of the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford in June 2001.

Kenneth Parker, founder and curator of the Bedford Boys Tribute Center, recalled D-day as a watershed event altering the history of mankind and its effects across the nation, from Major League Baseball canceling games to Broadway going dark and the Liberty Bell being rung in Philadelphia for the first time in nearly a century.

Parker spoke of the Bedford Boys marching in front of Green Drugstore in February 1941 for the biggest block party in the town’s history. The march lasted more than two hours and 10 days later the local soldiers left from Bedford’s Liberty Station for Fort Meade, Maryland, to begin training, Parker said.

Moving to July 17, 1944, “truly the day Bedford fell on its knees,” Parker said the first four telegraphs were of local soldiers killed in action and the next seven as missing in action. “And it took until Sept. 24 for all the families to be officially notified by the War Department,” he said.

The Bedford Boys Tribute Center had its official opening June 1, 2019, several days before the 75th anniversary of D-Day, and Parker said he was humbled to report that just more than four years later nearly 12,000 visitors have come through from all 50 states and 16 countries.

“We’ve had admirals, generals, not only of our Armed Forces but five other nations,” Parker told the crowd. “Your loved ones will be never be forgotten. They are known worldwide.”

He said the center’s success is owed to the relatives of the Bedford Boys who helped fill the cases with artifacts, memorabilia, photos and other items that will educate future generations and continue the soldiers’ legacies. Bedford County Public Schools every spring also bring in students to learn about the local history in their own community, he said.

Monday’s anniversary event also featured a documentary screening on the American Battle Monuments Commission, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year as an independent federal agency that operates 26 permanent American military cemeteries and 32 federal memorials, monuments and markers in the U.S. and 16 countries. More than 200,000 servicemen and servicewomen from six different conflicts are buried or memorialized at ABMC sites.

Darrell L. Dorgan, of the commission’s governing board, spoke of the Bedford Boys who danced, worked their family farms, went to church and read about the war they would fight in.

“Among those honored at our sites are 11 wonderful young men from Bedford who paid the ultimate price for freedom in Western Europe beginning 79 years ago,” Dorgan said. “Nine Bedford Boys are buried at our Normandy American cemetery and two others there are listed on the walls of the missing and the search goes on.”

Most of the Bedford Boys were in their 20s at D-day, Dorgan said. The 19 who died on June 6, 1944 “placed themselves on the altar of freedom,” he said.

“Today, we sit here because of the freedom assured by the amazing boys from Bedford and their life, their sacrifices, has given all of us,” he said.

Bonnie Mitchell, of Culpeper, came to Monday’s event to remember her uncle John L. Wilkes, one of the Bedford Boys who was 24 when he died storming Omaha Beach.

“Grandma never let us forget that we had an Uncle John,” Mitchell said.

All of Wilkes’ siblings are deceased and his nieces and nephews have reunions to remember him, she said. When she visits the drugstore where he frequented, Mitchell has a serene feeling thinking of her uncle and his buddies, she said.

She also thinks of the massive farewell celebration in February 1941 that included a dance at then-Bedford High School on Longwood Avenue just up the street.

“I bet that was a party that night,” Mitchell said with a laugh.

She said she’s also glad to hear many Bedford County Public Schools students are annually coming through the doors to learn about the legacy of her family member and his comrades.

“We’re not letting our kids forget,” Mitchell said.

Parker quoted Gen. George S. Patton at the conclusion of Monday’s event, saying: “Sad and wrong to mourn the men who have died.

Rather we should thank God that such men lived.”