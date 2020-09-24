Thinking About Buying a Foreclosure?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As home buyers look for deals in times of uncertainty, many are becoming aware of foreclosed homes and the benefits that come with purchasing one.

If you are interested in buying a foreclosed home, here’s a few things you should know:

Where should I buy?Places affected by the housing crisis likely will be your best bet to finding a good foreclosure.

You can research this and, if you aren’t looking to move, you can find foreclosed homes in your area with a quick search. Sometimes its hard to recognize if a property listing is a foreclosure and there are times when you acquire information that may not be correct.

A REALTOR® can help with finding the status as well as current information regarding the property.

How do I buy?You can buy directly from the owner before they’re officially foreclosed on, or you can dive right in and try to compete with investors at an auction.

It’s safer and easier to find homes that are owned by the bank, also known as REO (real-estate owned). You can inspect these homes before you purchase, which is key when foreclosed homes generally are sold “as is” and can need repairs. You can mortgage your purchase.