Third defendant pleads guilty to 2018 robbery, murder of Forest man

BEDFORD — An Altavista man pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder and other charges from an armed robbery in 2018 that turned deadly for a Forest man.
Robert Du'rille Goodman, 20, also pleaded guilty to robbery, armed burglary at night and three counts of using a firearm in a felony.
Goodman was one of four people involved in the Sept. 7, 2018 robbery that ended in the death of 22-year-old Aaron Brumfield, prosecutors have said.
The three others picked up Goodman after buying ammo, masks and gloves at the Altavista Walmart, according to evidence presented Friday in Bedford Circuit Court by Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Stacey Stickney.
Goodman and another defendant then picked up dark clothing and shoes from the Wards Road Walmart before traveling to the house in the 1000 block of River Oak Drive where Brumfield lived with a roommate, she said. On the way, Goodman and the others discussed stealing marijuana from Brumfield.
Goodman and two other co-defendants, Trevor James McIntosh and Tevante Deshaun Pannell, entered through the kitchen window that night and burst into a room they thought was Brumfield's but was in fact his roommates, according to evidence from prior cases. They demanded the roommate hand over everything he had while holding him at gunpoint.
The roommate, who wasn’t injured, said he didn’t know what they were talking about, according to Stickney. Goodman and the others then ran down the hall, shooting at Brumfield’s room while fleeing. On the way back to the car — with a fourth co-defendant, Nadiua La’Sha McDaniel, waiting for them inside — Goodman left a shoe, which investigators eventually traced back to him.
Brumfield died of a gunshot wound to his torso and suffered another gunshot wound to his right arm, Stickney said. When investigators interviewed Goodman, he admitted to his role in the incident.
McIntosh and Pannell pleaded guilty to similar charges in 2020 and received sentences of 48 years in prison each.
McDaniel pleaded guilty to robbery and using a firearm in a felony and not guilty of felony murder in February. She’s awaiting sentencing on the first three charges in June and hasn’t yet been scheduled for a trial on the felony murder charge.
In exchange for Goodman’s pleas on Friday, Stickney downgraded two of his firearm charges to bear less mandatory minimum time.
Goodman is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 3. He remains in the Campbell County Adult Detention Center without bond.