Third defendant pleads guilty to 2018 robbery, murder of Forest man

BEDFORD — An Altavista man pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder and other charges from an armed robbery in 2018 that turned deadly for a Forest man.

Robert Du'rille Goodman, 20, also pleaded guilty to robbery, armed burglary at night and three counts of using a firearm in a felony.

Goodman was one of four people involved in the Sept. 7, 2018 robbery that ended in the death of 22-year-old Aaron Brumfield, prosecutors have said.

The three others picked up Goodman after buying ammo, masks and gloves at the Altavista Walmart, according to evidence presented Friday in Bedford Circuit Court by Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Stacey Stickney.

Goodman and another defendant then picked up dark clothing and shoes from the Wards Road Walmart before traveling to the house in the 1000 block of River Oak Drive where Brumfield lived with a roommate, she said. On the way, Goodman and the others discussed stealing marijuana from Brumfield.

Goodman and two other co-defendants, Trevor James McIntosh and Tevante Deshaun Pannell, entered through the kitchen window that night and burst into a room they thought was Brumfield's but was in fact his roommates, according to evidence from prior cases. They demanded the roommate hand over everything he had while holding him at gunpoint.