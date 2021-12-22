'This feels like a movie': JF’s Cavalier Theatre takes third state champ title, sweeps acting category

Jefferson Forest’s Cavalier Theatre had historic success at this year’s Virginia High School League theater competition on Dec. 11.

The VHSL theater competition brings high school theater companies from across the commonwealth to compete every year. Each school performs a different play, which must be 35 minutes or less. Based on enrollment size, competitions are divided into several different “classes” of comparably sized schools, which vie with each other for the win. Jefferson Forest competed with three other Class 4 schools: Lafayette, Dominion, and Smithfield. Cavalier Theatre was the winner with a one-act, 35-minute version of Shakespeare's original five-act play, "The Comedy of Errors."

The win marked a "three-peat" for Jefferson Forest in the VHSL competition.

This year was JF’s third state championship win in a row, said Cavalier Theatre director Spencer White — and it was the first time, at least in recent memory, that all four Outstanding Actor awards for individual performers were bestowed upon four actors from the same school.

“In the whole state, there are four of them given out, and they all went to us. Usually what you see would be maybe two from a school, and then one from another school, and one from another school,” said Cavalier Theatre director and teacher Spencer White of the Outstanding Actor awards.

Spencer, who has taught theater at JF with his wife, Niki White, for 12 years, said while Cavalier Theatre takes on a variety of genres, comedy and lighthearted plays are what he believes are the company’s strong suit. Comedies, therefore, are usually chosen for the performances given at the state competition.

This year, having already won the state championship two years in a row, the theater company decided to try something new for the competition: perform a condensed version of a William Shakespeare comedy.

“We just felt like we wanted to do something in this third year that we thought that we could do better, because when you’ve won two in a row, it’s time to take a risk,” Spencer White said. “What I thought was, maybe let’s pick something that we do, that maybe a lot of people around here don’t do, and that’s Shakespeare.”

The theater class normally performs a full-length Shakespeare play every other year or so, Spencer White said. Earlier during the COVID-19 pandemic, Cavalier Theatre performed “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” outdoors. Since most of the actors who went to this year’s VHSL competition had done Shakespeare at least once before, Spencer White thought everyone was up to the new challenge.

Niki White took “The Comedy of Errors” and turned it into a one-act play to fit competition parameters. It was her first time doing such a task with a Shakespeare play.

To pare down the play, Niki White said she focused primarily on cutting out repetitive parts and shortening lengthy monologues while still keeping the story clear.

"It's trial and error," Niki White said of the process.

Once the script was in hand, after about eight to 10 drafts of trimming and editing, rehearsals began in August.

High school juniors and seniors typically go to the state competition, and a company of 21 Jefferson Forest actors participated in this year’s VHSL. Of those 21, four received the Outstanding Actor award, a tremendous surprise and honor for the students and their school, according to White and the four winning actors, Prentiss Patrick-Carter, Sky Evans, Sara Lynn Loucks and Micah Willis.

“I was very surprised. I hadn’t won a single award, or even gotten an honorable mention before this competition, so when they said my name, I kind of shrugged my shoulders and said, ‘What’s going on?’” Willis, a junior who played the roles of the twins both named Dromio, said. “Everyone starts beating me on the back like, ‘Micah, go up to the stage. It’s your turn,’ and I’m like, ‘I don’t know what’s going on.’”

The surprises did not stop there.

“I was like, ‘Oh, there’s our two for the school. There’s no way we get a third.’ And then, ‘There’s no way we get a fourth,’ and yet…” Willis said.

The four award-winning actors said one of the best parts of the experience and individual recognition was getting to share the moment together, with each other and the rest of their class.

“We had this big group hug on stage, and I was like, ‘This feels like a movie,’” Willis said.

Senior Prentiss Patrick-Carter, who has been with Cavalier Theatre since seventh grade and played Antipholus of Ephesus, won an Outstanding Actor award at last year’s VHSL competition, and took the recognition home a second time this year. More than his individual recognition, Patrick-Carter said, watching the whole ensemble place was the highlight of the experience.

“That’s what really means a lot to us, as a cast. I guess the Outstanding Actor awards are more of the icing on the cake, if you will. It feels nice to get the individual recognition, especially from judges who are experienced professionals,” he said.

Loucks, a junior who started with Cavalier Theatre in sixth grade, received an honorable mention at the regional competition preceding States this year. For her first time competing at the state level, Loucks, who played Adriana, said she was happy to be part of the experience.

“I was just, in the moment, feeling very grateful,” she said. “It’s a lot of pressure, but I think we’re all really excited to take it on again [next year].”

Senior Sky Evans, who also competed at VHSL last year and portrayed Antipholus of Syracuse this year, was glad to have hard work recognized.

“It makes me feel really good about all the work I put into the show, because it shows that the judges recognize when something turns out really well after you put so much effort into something,” he said.

Spencer White said he is proud of the theatre’s performance this year in particular.

“I thought, ‘Let’s shoot for the moon, and take a risk, and see how it works.’ It paid off, and they did a really, really good job,” Spencer White said. “They deserve to be proud.”

