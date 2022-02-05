“This Loss We Carry”: Lynchburg art exhibit calls attention to gunfire epidemic and its impacts

A wall in the Dillard Lobby Gallery at the University of Lynchburg's Dillard Fine Arts Center is covered in panels consisting of 1,176 colorful origami boxes, each one representing a life lost to or forever altered by gunfire in Virginia over a six-month period.

One of the Daura Museum of Art’s three spring exhibits, “This Loss We Carry: Art Revealing the Gunfire Epidemic,” which is on display till March 10, is part of a nationwide movement, the Soul Box Project, started by Portland-based artist Leslie Lee after the 2017 Las Vegas concert shooting that killed 59 people and injured hundreds more.

Soul Boxes are made by people nationwide in memory of women, children, and men who die or are injured by gunfire. The origami paper boxes are submitted to the Soul Box Project organization, where they are turned into panel exhibits that can be displayed in art galleries around the United State by request.

Since its beginning, more than 200,000 Soul Boxes have been made by individuals across the U.S. Some feature images of victims; some have dates, or titles such as “son,” or "brother." Others have messages calling for better firearms regulation. All the boxes, whatever their message, represent a real human life either taken or forever changed by gunfire.

When Lee saw a news alert pop up on her phone that a mass shooting had unfolded at a large concert several years ago, she swiped it away, having no desire to look at yet more bad news. Then, she re-examined her response.

“I pushed it away, and then later, when I found out what had happened, I was so appalled by the massacre itself, but I was also appalled at my willingness to just push it aside for my own personal comfort. I just thought, ‘Wow. If this is what we’re all doing in this country, this is never going to change,’” Lee said.

Thus, the ceramic sculptor and painter launched the Soul Box Project, which she now focuses on full time.

The term "gunfire" is used by the project rather than "gun violence," because it includes those who die by suicide, are involved in accidents, or who are injured but not killed by firearms, Lee explained.

“That’s one of the reasons why we make it very clear, in the language, that this project is about representing all victims,” she said.

Though Lee has not felt the impacts of the gunfire epidemic in her personal life, she said she cares about the issue and those gunfire does negatively impact.

When the Daura Museum of Art learned about these Soul Box exhibits, Laura Cole, the museum’s coordinator for academic and public engagement, said the museum team decided to bring in a display that drove the issue home by focusing on lives lost to gun violence in Virginia.

The Soul Box Project pulled Virginia-specific data from gunviolencearchive.org, where it tracks national gunfire epidemic statistics. Using the statistics from a six-month period, with data pulled as of Dec. 16, the Daura Museum of Art’s panels were put together.

It can be easy to feel disconnected from the impacts of gun violence when one listens to or reads numbers rattled off in a list — but a visual representation of those statistics have a far deeper power, driving those numbers home and putting them in perspective. Suddenly, the data is not mere digits. It is real people, real lives, as Lee and Cole observed.

“It’s a very powerful visual that, it’s not just the numbers, but it’s also the number of people that came together to make these boxes. The number of people that are being impacted by this aside from being killed or injured, they’re also being impacted by being related or adjacent to these incidents,” Cole said. “I think it’s a great visualization of the power of community, as well. The power of partnership.”

The activity of creating Soul Boxes can be healing for many who have felt the effects of the gunfire epidemic, Lee said.

“It has surprised me, over the years, how potent folding a soul box for somebody is. We have survivors that have told us it has just made so much difference to know that this person is going to be recognized, not forgotten, counted, and included in these exhibits that are showing up all around the country.”

The exhibit has grown more timely than ever, Cole noted, with a marked increase in gun violence in Lynchburg alone over the past couple of years.

This is not the first exhibit Daura Museum of Art has displayed that addresses social issues. Last fall, for instance, the institution hosted exhibits sharing photo documentation of domestic violence, and hand-drawn portraits of individuals who lost their lives to substance addiction.

“This is kind of an extension of our efforts to really look at some relevant social issues that need to be talked about, and art can be a great way to facilitate that discussion,” Cole said.

Gunfire has a much more far-reaching impact than the death tolls it causes. It can leave countless others injured, disabled, and with severe trauma.

“It’s [the Soul Box Project is] not divisive,” Lee said. “Grief is grief, whether you’re a pro-gun person or an anti-gun person. If you’ve lost somebody to gunfire, your grief is the same, and that’s what comes across in this exhibit.”

Lee said she hopes this exhibit can become the visual thread that ties organizations and individual activists together as they work toward the common goal of mitigating and resolving the issue of gunfire injuries and deaths that could be prevented. The Soul Box Project is working to get more organizations to request or create Soul Box exhibits.

“It takes something that’s approachable; that’s engaging; that reaches people in a way that they can tolerate, so that they don’t flip it away like I did in 2017,” Lee said of the exhibits.

Admission to the Daura Museum of Art exhibit is free, and open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

A Soul Box workshop will be conducted at the museum from 6 to 8 p.m. March 3, led by the Shawn Moss Wellness and Growth Foundation, an organization dedicated to educating and uplifting others “to reduce the negative impact of gun violence” in local communities. The workshop will be free and open to the public.

Soul Box workshops also can be coordinated for groups, clubs, and classes by appointment. Materials will be provided.

