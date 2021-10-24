This year's weather, lower rainfall brought challenges and changes for Lynchburg-area farms

If you haven’t already gotten your Jack-o’-lantern pumpkin, it might be time to hurry out to the patch.
Farms selling the Halloween squash say they’re seeing more people showing up to pick their own and if the pumpkins seem smaller, it’s a sign of the drought the Central Virginia saw this year.
Both pumpkin- and apple-picking season are well underway.
Nelson Garner, manager and owner of Gary’s Garden Center, said their pumpkins sold out quickly this year. He ordered a large amount, and they sold out, he bought more and they sold out again.
“So it’s been a very good season,” he said. “I think a lot of people are dressing up, decorating doing quite a bit with that type of thing this fall even more so than last year. I think people are celebrating Halloween a little more this year.”
The center tries to buy pumpkins as close to local as possible, including in Amherst and Campbell counties, and re-sell them at the center at 794 Leesville Rd.
The pumpkins from 2020 and 2021 are drastically different, he said.
“Last year, because of the rain, the pumpkins were a lot larger, they grow a lot faster with all of that moisture. The problem being they had such a moisture content in them that they did not keep,” he said. There was a lot of disease and fungal problems with them.”
With it drier this year, Garner said the pumpkins don't weigh as much and are not as large, but they're keeping so much better for people this year, he said.
According to The National Weather Service, Lynchburg has had 28.6 inches of rain so far this year through Saturday, which is about 6.5 inches below the normal amount of about 35 inches by this time of year. That means Lynchburg has only seen roughly 81% of its normal year-to-date rainfall.
At this point in 2020, Lynchburg's rainfall total stood at nearly 17 inches above normal, but 2020 also was Lynchburg’s wettest year on record with nearly 70 inches of rain.
For Saunders Brothers Farm Market in Piney River, this year's dry season yielded some benefits to the crops produced, which include apples, peaches, pears and pumpkins.
With no excess water over-saturating root systems, growers were able to provide their crops with more precise watering requirements through the farm’s drip irrigation system, said Marshall Saunders, fruit and fruit trees sales manager.
This improved the fruit’s sugars, resulting in sweeter produce. The pumpkins — mostly a Jack-o'-lantern variety — also have done well, Saunders said.
Drier years see less disease among plants, Saunders said, since damp, hot conditions allow fungi and other diseases flourish.
More than rain or drought, spring frosts ultimately make or break produce yields, Saunders said. Thankfully, there were no severe spring frosts this year.
Despite the benefits offered by a dry season and the drip irrigation system, rain still is important for healthy growing, and Saunders said there was one point in late July through early August where the farm grew concerned over the drought conditions.
“Don’t get me wrong, we had our moments where it was not looking so good,” Saunders said.
Thankfully, Saunders said, Hurricane Ida brought heavy rain, and soaked the ground and filled the rivers, allaying the farmers’ fears and helping the crops.
Though a month of harvesting remains this fall, Saunders said bushel sales are up by about 5% this year.
Pumpkins came in a little late at Morris Orchard in Monroe due to the lack of rain and they required irrigation for the first time in years because of the dry heat in July, especially.
Judy Barnes, owner of the orchard, said she considers this year average for her pumpkin and apple crops.
She likes for the pumpkins to get ripe around the first of September because it makes it easier for people to pick them off the vines.
“It rained and all of a sudden, the pumpkins thought it was summer again and they kept growing and the vines stayed lush until recently,” she said. “It just makes it harder for people to find them in the patch.”
Farmers never know what they’re going to get because of the unpredictable weather each year, Barnes said.
“You don’t know what you’re gonna get and you don’t know what to do sometimes because we waited for a while thinking it would finally rain and finally had to irrigate,” she said.
Although pumpkins aren’t as large, the apples are bigger than ever and the orchard has a higher “pick-your-own” business than ever before.
“It’s surprising how large the fruit is with how dry it was this summer,” she said. “They had a good start in the spring with good growing conditions.”
Apples are a little more tolerant than pumpkins but like for the weather to be cooler than what it was this summer.
“And they would like more water, but they’re trees, so they fare better than the pumpkins,” she said.
Dark Leaf Farms in Concord plants about 12 acres of pumpkins. Joanne Joes, co-owner of the farm, said the drier weather made this year's crop better the last year's — the pumpkins weren't as big, but too much rain can cause disease.
“It's a beautiful crop of pumpkin,” she said. “We didn't have as much disease this year. ... Some of the pumpkins didn’t get as big as we’d like, but we still had a beautiful crop.”