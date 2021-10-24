This year's weather, lower rainfall brought challenges and changes for Lynchburg-area farms

More than rain or drought, spring frosts ultimately make or break produce yields, Saunders said. Thankfully, there were no severe spring frosts this year.

Despite the benefits offered by a dry season and the drip irrigation system, rain still is important for healthy growing, and Saunders said there was one point in late July through early August where the farm grew concerned over the drought conditions.

“Don’t get me wrong, we had our moments where it was not looking so good,” Saunders said.

Thankfully, Saunders said, Hurricane Ida brought heavy rain, and soaked the ground and filled the rivers, allaying the farmers’ fears and helping the crops.

Though a month of harvesting remains this fall, Saunders said bushel sales are up by about 5% this year.

Pumpkins came in a little late at Morris Orchard in Monroe due to the lack of rain and they required irrigation for the first time in years because of the dry heat in July, especially.

Judy Barnes, owner of the orchard, said she considers this year average for her pumpkin and apple crops.

She likes for the pumpkins to get ripe around the first of September because it makes it easier for people to pick them off the vines.