Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest adds signage telling the story of the people who made the plantation prosper

After many years of research and planning, Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest has unveiled a brand-new exhibit highlighting a story that has been left on the sidelines in decades past: the daily lives of the enslaved people who made the plantation prosper.

Poplar Forest’s African American Advisory Group, with the rest of the organization’s administration and board of directors, has debuted the project, which was years in the making: eight new interpretive signs for the plantation’s Quarter Site, featuring original artwork by Caldecott Medal-winning artist E.B. Lewis.

The exhibit is titled “Inextricably Intertwined: Jefferson and the Enslaved Community at Poplar Forest.”

The signage is Poplar Forest’s first new interpretive exhibit at the Quarter Site — a location where those enslaved by the third U.S. president lived from about 1790-1812 — in more than a decade, according to the organization. It is a step in the organization’s ongoing endeavors to restore humanity to the ones who ultimately built and operated Poplar Forest.

The exhibit features reproductions of artifacts found at the site for visitors to touch and examine up close, and the illustrated signage lists all the known names of the plantation’s enslaved population, heavily drawn from Jefferson’s extensive records. Not only names are featured, but the stories pieced together of the individuals who lived there, told in a combination of words and watercolor illustrations. Visitors will get to learn about the daily life of these people, including the tradition of Sunday dinner — the only day off they had from their work — religion, community life and indoor living conditions.

Research on this topic has been ongoing since at least the 1990s, said Alyson Ramsey, president and CEO of Poplar Forest, and in 2015-2016, planning for the new exhibit really started gaining traction. After some delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the endeavor is at last ready to debut.

"This initial exhibit marks the beginning of our effort to fully restore the Quarter Site over the coming years," said Kathryn Pumphrey, chair of Poplar Forest's board of directors.

Lewis, a watercolor illustrator, painted using live models dressed in period clothing, paying close attention to the historic detail of Poplar Forest’s enslaved quarter buildings to create the images for the eight new signs. This project, which took about three years from start to finish, is similar to a previous commission Lewis worked on painting for an Underground Railroad museum at Niagara Falls, he said.

For Lewis, his work on the Quarter Site exhibit is largely about education, both for the present and for generations to come.

“When I think about the work that I do, especially in this vein — working on historical issues, working and telling stories about my people — it comes from a place of love,” Lewis said. “The reason I do this work is because I love my people, and telling their story, it’s like a form of protection. It’s like creating this opportunity to share the life of somebody that you love and say, ‘The stories that you’ve heard — this is what it really looked like. This is what the pain looks like. This is what it felt like.’ They were unable to tell their story. So, I’ve been given a wonderful opportunity to share this story. To tell about their suffering, and their pride, and their dignity, and their resilience.”

Watercolor lends itself well to this type of storytelling, Lewis said.

“It’s such a medium that has vitality. It has a lot of light in it,” he said. Although watercolor has been Lewis’s specialty for about 50 years, and as such, he said, he might be partial to it, to him this was the only medium for such a project.

The history of enslaved people in the United States is everyone’s history, not just Black history, or otherwise one-sided, Lewis said.

“This is not African American history. This is American history,” Lewis said. “If you’re telling the story ... there are parts that you want to cut out. You want to edit. What has been edited is the ugly part. The part that we don’t want to tell, the part that we don’t want to let our children know actually happened. But it’s necessary to tell that story, so we can see that there’s good and bad. You’re going to have some dark sides, and you’re going to have some light sides. You learn from the dark sides.”

Ramona Battle, a member of Poplar Forest’s African American Advisory Group since its inception in 2016 and an affiliate of the organization for even longer, credited a “very cohesive” team who helped make this exhibit possible. The support from Poplar Forest staff, board of directors, other partners and the advisory group brought the years-long goal to fruition.

“Generally, visitors went to Poplar Forest to learn about Mr. Jefferson and all his exploits, his daily life and his family, et cetera. This focus is not on him. This focus is on the enslaved family members who lived there, and what they did and who they were,” Battle said. “If it wasn’t for them, the plantation couldn’t have been sustained. They did all the hard work. It was their efforts that brought about the success of plantation life.”

While Jefferson traveled extensively, not staying permanently at Poplar Forest most of the time, Battle said the enslaved population remained there consistently: seven days per week, 365 days per year.

“They’re part of the fabric of the plantation. You can’t do the research, you can’t look at the history, and not see them come forward,” she said.

The exhibit plans evolved over time, Battle said. She recalled discussions years ago about how few people of color came to visit historic plantations compared with visitors not of color, and organizations asked why that was. The observation was that appeal tended to lack when one’s story was ultimately relegated to the sidelines. Visiting a plantation as a person of color was simply not very relatable or uplifting for many in that population.

“You don’t see yourself being reflected,” Battle said. “This, hopefully, will allow people to come see the humanistic side to the folks who lived there and the folks who worked there.”

Battle added she hopes this exhibit also will help provide expanded resources for descendants of enslaved people who may have resided at Poplar Forest or nearby.

Some of the funding for the exhibit was provided by money from the Institute for Museum and Library Services, Battle said, as well as other donations and sponsorships.

Telling the full story of Poplar Forest and restoring humanity are highlights of the new exhibit for Battle.

The all-day event, formally called "Roots and Reconnection: Celebrating Our Story," featured a lineup of traditional African music and dance; an art workshop led by Lewis; African American folktales, work songs and other storytelling events; book talks and signings by invited authors; archaeological exhibitions in the field; period games and other activities to try; and a descendant of both Thomas Jefferson and Peter Hemings, an enslaved man, was invited.

“These stories should have been told long ago, and they weren’t. Now we’re on the right path,” Battle said.