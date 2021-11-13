Thomas Jefferson Wine Festival returns after a year off

Saturday's fall chill didn’t keep more than 1,500 festivalgoers away from the 12th annual Thomas Jefferson Wine Festival at Poplar Forest.
Within an hour of the festival’s start, hundreds of visitors had claimed their souvenir wine glasses and lined up for snacks, crafts, and, of course, wine. Live music filled the grounds as guests explored the historic property, sampled drinks from eight different regional wineries and cideries and supported local food and craft vendors.
Alyson Ramsey, president and CEO of Poplar Forest, said the organization missed hosting the festival last year because of COVID-19, but had hoped to see attendance comparable to 2019’s nearly 2,000 guests. She said ticket presales this year were on track with pre-COVID numbers.
“We’re not limiting attendance,” Ramsey said. “Initially, we had talked about limiting it to about 1,500, but we’re just going to let it go.”
The outdoor setting for the festival was one reason for not limiting attendance, Ramsey said. Other precautions such as wearing a mask indoors and changing the tent format for vendors could be seen Saturday.
“Generally when it’s sunny and dry, we get really great attendance,” Ramsey said. “And I think people missed it last year and are excited to come back and excited to be doing things again.”
Betsy White has attended the wine festival for more than 10 years and keeps coming back because of all the festival has to offer.
“I love the music and the atmosphere, and the wines are a plus,” White said.
Lisa Tomlin and Valerie Wall are also frequent attendees who appreciate the festival’s atmosphere and the time they are able to spend with friends.
“We’re here to experience new wines and soak up some sunshine … minus the wind,” Tomlin said.
According to the Poplar Forest website, funds raised from the event support the restoration, preservation, and interpretation of the historic property.
Ramsey said Poplar Forest officials have a few projects on their radar, including finishing the interior restoration of the house and finishing the construction of the entrance road. Additionally, the funds help with tours, special programs throughout the year and educational programs for school children, she said.
Not only is the festival important because Jefferson is the father of Virginia wines, Ramsey said, but it’s one of the biggest revenue generators for those public programs and a great way to raise awareness of Poplar Forest.
“It gets people who maybe wouldn’t normally visit to come out here and see what we’re doing and learn a little bit more,” Ramsey said. “And hopefully that will inspire them to come back or bring their families over the holidays.”