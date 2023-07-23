Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, a historic retreat and plantation once owned by the third President of the United States, Thomas Jefferson, celebrates a momentous milestone this year as it marks its 40th anniversary.

Founded in December 1983, the corporation for Jefferson’s Poplar Forest has tirelessly worked towards the rescue and restoration of this significant historical site, preserving it to its original appearance during Jefferson’s time.

For the past four decades, Poplar Forest has welcomed the public for daily tours, allowing visitors to step back in time and gain insights into the life of one of America’s founding fathers and the enslaved community that lived on the Bedford County plantation.

Alyson M. Ramsey, the current president and CEO of Poplar Forest, said the organization has mainly been working towards restoring the house, which was completed this April and conducting archaeological research to uncover other structures on the plantation as well as learning about the lives of the enslaved individuals who lived on site.

“We’re sharing this as a cultural and educational resource with the public and people of all ages, children to adults and an offering variety of different tours and public programs and lectures,” she said.

What started as the rescue of the house and 50 surrounding acres has grown into 617 acres of land, allowing for extensive restoration and preservation efforts.

Poplar Forest was Jefferson’s personal retreat where he would find solace, study and design the University of Virginia, Ramsey said. He visited the property for the last time in 1823 before he died in 1826, leaving the house to his grandson Francis Eppes. Subsequent years saw changes in ownership, but in 1983, a group of concerned citizens came together to prevent commercial development and secured the property with a $50,000 down payment, paving the way for its restoration and protection.

Travis McDonald, director of Architectural Restoration, was hired in 1989 to lead the restoration efforts and played a crucial role in peeling away later additions and restoring the house to its original state.

Ramsey said Poplar Forest stands out for its unique approach to restoration, allowing visitors to witness the progress in front of their eyes, making them part of the process.

“So they’ve been able to be part of this process all the way along and over time, as people were visiting, they were seeing the house in different phases of restoration,” she said. “We’re really pleased that we’ve been able to share that with everyone.”

One of the most distinctive aspects of the restoration was the meticulous attention to historical accuracy and authenticity.

“We’ve been using the same materials, the same techniques, even historic tools to hand make all the interior woodwork,” he said. “We restored the house in the same sequence that Jefferson built it and I don’t know any other museum restoration that’s done that.”

The restoration process transformed the house into a living workshop, much like the way it was when Jefferson lived there during its unfinished state in 1809, McDonald said.

He said the absence of artificial deadlines or budget constraints allowed the restoration team to undertake the project with unwavering dedication. This commitment to authenticity made Poplar Forest an idealistic restoration, he added.

“Never did anyone tell me to do it cheaper, quicker or in a different way. So, in the world of architectural restoration, this has kind of been a Never Never Land,” he said.

One of the restoration’s highlights was the careful recreation of the paint finishes on the walls and woodwork. An historic distemper, a paint not used since Jefferson’s time, was resurrected to provide an accurate representation of the colors that adorned the walls during his era.

“And when the painters did this room, there were three people on a scaffolding and they could do one little strip at a time and they had a certain amount of time to do it,” he said.

The house’s original walls and careful examination of historical documents shed light on Jefferson’s meticulous planning and unique design choices.

“Jefferson was one of the most experienced builders in America and that starts when he first builds Monticello when he’s very young. And he takes on the role of a builder as well as the role of the architect,” he said. “And for the rest of his life, he’s building and rebuilding. And what was frustrating was when he starts Poplar Forest, he’s stuck in the White House for two years and can’t be here. So there are these very detailed letters back and forth from the White House to the workers here. And they are very rich in detail because this is not a generic house.”

Throughout the restoration, McDonald said no compromises were made. The team aimed to stay true to Jefferson’s vision, even sourcing authentic Carrara marble from Italy and local white marble for the hearthstones, as originally used by Jefferson.

McDonald said he is grateful to be a part of the restoration, which allowed him to witness the culmination of decades of hard work. He officially retired June 5 but still returns to Poplar Forest to wrap things up.

“I feel very lucky to have been allowed to do this correctly,” he said. “I can say honestly, after all these years, there’s nothing I regret that we could have done better, which is pretty amazing. Everything was done to the best that we could do it.”

Throughout the years, the site has added on new hands-on history programming for school children, ongoing archaeological excavations and the addition of new exhibits. By diversifying its offerings, Ramsey said Poplar Forest has successfully drawn in different groups of people with varying interests, making it an educational and engaging experience for everyone.

“Poplar Forest is a very special and important part of our entire American story and there is so much that we have to share with visitors of all ages,” she said. “You can come here and learn about so many different things from architecture to archaeology.”

Despite facing challenges like the recent pandemic, Poplar Forest has continued to attract visitors from 80 countries and all 50 states, with approximately 25,000 visitors annually. She said plans for a new strategic plan include recreating other historical sites on the property and enhancing the plantation landscape as well as strengthen its outreach and engagement with the community.

With no government funding, the organization relies solely on generous donations from individuals, corporations and foundations to continue its mission, Ramsey said.